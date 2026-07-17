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BOI Credit Officer Syllabus 2026: Check Topic-Wise Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Other Details

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 10:46 IST

Understanding the complete syllabus for the Bank of India Credit Officer is important to prepare a better study plan for the upcoming exam. Check the complete topic-wise syllabus and the exam pattern for the Bank of India Credit Officer recruitment exam 2026.

BOI Credit Officer Syllabus 2026: Check Topic-Wise Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Other Details
BOI Credit Officer Syllabus 2026: Check Topic-Wise Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Other Details

The syllabus for the Bank of India Credit Officer exam helps the candidates get a clear understanding of the exam pattern and the topic-wise syllabus from which the questions can be asked. Understanding the syllabus will help the candidates prepare a better study plan for the BOI Credit Officer Exam. This article will give information about the exam pattern, total number of questions asked, total marks, and the topic-wise syllabus for the Bank of India Credit Officer Exam 2026.

BOI Credit Officer Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026

Completely understanding the syllabus for the exam, like the Bank of India Credit Officer Exam 2026, helps in forming a better study plan. It helps in allowing them to focus on high-weightage topics, and also helps the candidates manage their time efficiently. Given below is the topic-wise syllabus for the Bank of India Credit Officer syllabus of English Language and Professional Knowledge.

English Language Syllabus of BOI Credit Officer 2026

Given below is the English language syllabus for the Bank of India Credit Officer recruitment exam 2026:-

  • Fill in the Blanks
  • Sentence Improvement
  • Vocabulary (Antonyms, Synonyms, Idioms and Word Usage)
  • Para Jumbles
  • Comprehension
  • Grammar
  • Professional Communication Skills
  • Tests Reading
  • Reading Comprehension related to banking, economy, business passages
  • Cloze Test
  • Error Spotting and Sentence Correction 

Professional Knowledge Syllabus for BOI Credit Officer 2026

Given below is the Professional Knowledge syllabus, which is a section of the BOI Credit Officer Exam 2026:-

Topic Name

Syllabus

Credit Management in Banks

This includes the following topics:-

  • Monitoring and Supervision
  • Sanction Limits and Post-Sanction Compliance
  • Principles of Good Lending
  • Government Policies and Regulations on Credit
  • Prudential Norms and Credit Policies
  • Borrower Study and Bankers Opinion
  • Screening Applications
  • Credit Appraisal

Evaluating Consumer Loans

This includes the following topics:-

  • Fixed vs Floating Interest Rates
  • Credit Analysis and Risk Return Analysis
  • Customer Profitability Analysis and Loan Pricing
  • Types of Consumer Loans

Overview of Credit Police and Loan Characteristics

This includes the following topics:-

  • Credit Process and Types of Loans
  • Balance Sheet Analysis
  • Secured and Unsecured Advances
  • Evaluating Commercial Loan Request
  • Short-term and Long-term Loans
  • Financial Statement and Cash Flow Analysis
  • Feasibility Study and Fundamental Credit Issues

Agriculture  Finance and Retail Lending

This includes the following topics:-

  • Retail Banking Products 
  • Consumer Credit Financing
  • Crop Load and Insurance Schemes
  • Dairy, Sericulture, Poultry, Animal Husbandry, Horticulture
  • Kisan Credit Cards
  • NABARD Initiatives
  • Lead Bank Schemes

Loans and Advances Against Pledge

This includes the following topics:-

  • Mortgage and Lien
  • Life Insurance Policies
  • FDRs
  • Stock Exchange Securities
  • Real Estate Loans
  • Advances Against Goods and Collateral

NPA Management

This includes the following topics:-

  • CIBIL and Credit Bureau Report
  • Asset Classification and Provisioning
  • Advances Against Goods and Collateral
  • Identification and Classification of NPAa
  • Prudential Norms and Capital Adequacy
  • SARFAESI Act
  • Asset Reconstruction Companies
  • Wilful Defaulters

BOI Credit Officer Exam Pattern 2026

Besides having a complete understanding of the syllabus, it is important that the candidates also understand the exam pattern of the Bank of India Credit Officer Exam 2026. The BOI Credit Officer exam will be conducted in online mode. The subjects that are included in the exam are English Language and Professional Knowledge, which will be relevant to the post. The total number of questions which will be asked in the exam will be 125, and the maximum marks will be 125. The exam will be conducted within 2 hours.

Subject Name

Total Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

English Language

25

25

2 hours or 120 Minutes

Professional Knowledge relevant to the post

100

100

Total

125

125

2 hours

Candidates should note a few important points related to the Bank of India Credit Officer Exam 2026:-

  • The English Language test is qualifying in nature. This means that the marks obtained by the candidates in this section will not be used while preparing the merit list.
  • The minimum qualifying marks that the candidates should obtain in the exam for the General and EWS candidates is 35% marks.
  • There will be negative marking for each incorrect answer marked by the candidate. For each incorrect answer, the candidate will lose 1/4th marks. If the question is left unanswered, candidates will get no marks on that question. 
  •  Once the candidate has qualified for the online examination, they will be called for the interview. 
  • The total number of marks the interview of the candidate will be evaluated on will be 100. The candidates belonging to the General and EWS Category will have to score 50% marks, and the candidates belonging to the SC, ST, OBC and PWD categories will have to score 45% marks.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Jul 17, 2026, 10:46 IST

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FAQs

  • What are the total marks of the Bank of India Credit Officer Exam 2026?
    +
    The total marks for the Bank of India Credit Officer Exam 2026 is 125 marks. Each questions is given 1 mark in the paper.
  • Will there be any negative marking in the Bank of India Credit Officer 2026?
    +
    Yes, there will be negative marking for each incorrect answer marked by the candidate. For each incorrect answer there will be 1/4th marks deducted and no marks will be given to an un attempted question.
  • What are the subjects which will be tested in the BOI Credit Officer Recruitment Exam 2026?
    +
    The subjects that will be tested in the Bank of India Credit Officer recruitment exam 2026 are as follows:-English LanguageProfessional Knowledge, which will be relevant to the post

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