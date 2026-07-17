BOI Credit Officer Syllabus 2026: Check Topic-Wise Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Other Details
Understanding the complete syllabus for the Bank of India Credit Officer is important to prepare a better study plan for the upcoming exam. Check the complete topic-wise syllabus and the exam pattern for the Bank of India Credit Officer recruitment exam 2026.
The syllabus for the Bank of India Credit Officer exam helps the candidates get a clear understanding of the exam pattern and the topic-wise syllabus from which the questions can be asked. Understanding the syllabus will help the candidates prepare a better study plan for the BOI Credit Officer Exam. This article will give information about the exam pattern, total number of questions asked, total marks, and the topic-wise syllabus for the Bank of India Credit Officer Exam 2026.
BOI Credit Officer Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026
Completely understanding the syllabus for the exam, like the Bank of India Credit Officer Exam 2026, helps in forming a better study plan. It helps in allowing them to focus on high-weightage topics, and also helps the candidates manage their time efficiently. Given below is the topic-wise syllabus for the Bank of India Credit Officer syllabus of English Language and Professional Knowledge.
English Language Syllabus of BOI Credit Officer 2026
Given below is the English language syllabus for the Bank of India Credit Officer recruitment exam 2026:-
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Professional Knowledge Syllabus for BOI Credit Officer 2026
Given below is the Professional Knowledge syllabus, which is a section of the BOI Credit Officer Exam 2026:-
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Topic Name
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Syllabus
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Credit Management in Banks
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This includes the following topics:-
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Evaluating Consumer Loans
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This includes the following topics:-
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Overview of Credit Police and Loan Characteristics
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This includes the following topics:-
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Agriculture Finance and Retail Lending
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This includes the following topics:-
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Loans and Advances Against Pledge
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This includes the following topics:-
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NPA Management
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This includes the following topics:-
BOI Credit Officer Exam Pattern 2026
Besides having a complete understanding of the syllabus, it is important that the candidates also understand the exam pattern of the Bank of India Credit Officer Exam 2026. The BOI Credit Officer exam will be conducted in online mode. The subjects that are included in the exam are English Language and Professional Knowledge, which will be relevant to the post. The total number of questions which will be asked in the exam will be 125, and the maximum marks will be 125. The exam will be conducted within 2 hours.
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Subject Name
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Total Number of Questions
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Total Marks
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Duration
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English Language
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25
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25
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2 hours or 120 Minutes
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Professional Knowledge relevant to the post
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100
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100
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Total
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125
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125
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2 hours
Candidates should note a few important points related to the Bank of India Credit Officer Exam 2026:-
- The English Language test is qualifying in nature. This means that the marks obtained by the candidates in this section will not be used while preparing the merit list.
- The minimum qualifying marks that the candidates should obtain in the exam for the General and EWS candidates is 35% marks.
- There will be negative marking for each incorrect answer marked by the candidate. For each incorrect answer, the candidate will lose 1/4th marks. If the question is left unanswered, candidates will get no marks on that question.
- Once the candidate has qualified for the online examination, they will be called for the interview.
- The total number of marks the interview of the candidate will be evaluated on will be 100. The candidates belonging to the General and EWS Category will have to score 50% marks, and the candidates belonging to the SC, ST, OBC and PWD categories will have to score 45% marks.
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