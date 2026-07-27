 IBPS Clerk Notification 2026 Short Notice Released, Apply Online From August 1 at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, has released a short notification for Clerk positions 2026 in the employment newspaper. The detailed notification for the IBPS CRP CSA XVI will be released on August 1, 2026, at the official website, i.e., ibps.in. This short notification for the IBPS Clerk post 2026 was released on July 27, 2026. The registration process will start from August 1, 2026 and will close on August 21, 2026. The IBPS Clerk 2026 exam is expected to be conducted in October 2026. This recruitment is being done for the financial year 2027-28. IBPS Clerk Short Notification 2026 The IBPS Clerk Short Notification for the recruitment of the financial year 2027-28 was released in the form of a short notification in the employment newspaper. The detailed notification will be released on August 1, 2026, with complete details related to the total number of vacancies, exam pattern, syllabus, selection process, category reservation, application fees, eligibility criteria, etc.

IBPS will also open the correction window for the candidates once the registration process is over. The Pre-Examination Training is expected to be conducted in September 2026, and the online Prelim Exam is expected to be conducted in October 2026. The Mains online examination will be conducted in December 2026. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS, i.e., ibps.in regularly for the latest updates. List of Participating Banks in IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 The IBPS Customer Service Associate Vacancy 2026 will be released with the release of the detailed notification on August 1, 2026. As per media sources, the total number of vacancies to be released for the IBPS Clerk Post 2026 is expected to be approximately 15000 across India. The detailed break-up of the number of vacancies will be given in the detailed notification. Given below is the list of the participating banks:-

Union Bank of India Bank of India Punjab and Sind Bank Central Bank of India Punjab National Bank Indian Bank Bank of Maharashtra Bank of Baroda Indian Overseas Bank UCO Bank IBPS Clerk Recruitment Important Dates 2026 Given below are some of the important dates related to the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026:- Events Important Dates Online Registration Start Date August 1, 2026 Online Registration Close Date August 21, 2026 Pre-Examination Training September 2026 Prelims Exam 2026 October 2026 Result for Prelims Exam November 2026 Main Exam December 2026 Provisional Allotment March 2027 What is the Selection Process for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026? The selection process for the IBPS Clerk positions will include three stages. These stages will be the Prelims Exam, the Mains Exam and Provisional Allotment. The candidates will have to qualify for the online prelims exam to be called for the Mains Exam. The final selection will be made based on the performance or marks scored in the Mains exam 2026.