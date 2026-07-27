CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

 IBPS Clerk Notification 2026 Short Notice Released, Apply Online From August 1 at ibps.in

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 14:47 IST

IBPS has released a short notification in the employment newspaper for the Clerk recruitment 2026. The registration process will start from August 1, 2026 and will close on August 21, 2026. It is expected that the total number of vacancies will range between 15000 and 17000. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of IBPS for the latest updates.

 IBPS Clerk Notification 2026 Short Notice Released, Apply Online From August 1 at ibps.in
 IBPS Clerk Notification 2026 Short Notice Released, Apply Online From August 1 at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, has released a short notification for Clerk positions 2026 in the employment newspaper. The detailed notification for the IBPS CRP CSA XVI will be released on August 1, 2026, at the official website, i.e., ibps.in. This short notification for the IBPS Clerk post 2026 was released on July 27, 2026. The registration process will start from August 1, 2026 and will close on August 21, 2026. The IBPS Clerk 2026 exam is expected to be conducted in October 2026. This recruitment is being done for the financial year 2027-28. 

IBPS Clerk Short Notification 2026 

The IBPS Clerk Short Notification for the recruitment of the financial year 2027-28 was released in the form of a short notification in the employment newspaper. The detailed notification will be released on August 1, 2026, with complete details related to the total number of vacancies, exam pattern, syllabus, selection process, category reservation, application fees, eligibility criteria, etc. 

IBPS will also open the correction window for the candidates once the registration process is over. The Pre-Examination Training is expected to be conducted in September 2026, and the online Prelim Exam is expected to be conducted in October 2026. The Mains online examination will be conducted in December 2026. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS, i.e., ibps.in regularly for the latest updates.

Screenshot 2026-07-27 143305

List of Participating Banks in IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026

The IBPS Customer Service Associate Vacancy 2026 will be released with the release of the detailed notification on August 1, 2026. As per media sources, the total number of vacancies to be released for the IBPS Clerk Post 2026 is expected to be approximately 15000 across India. The detailed break-up of the number of vacancies will be given in the detailed notification. Given below is the list of the participating banks:-

Union Bank of India

Bank of India

Punjab and Sind Bank

Central Bank of India

Punjab National Bank

Indian Bank

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Baroda

Indian Overseas Bank

UCO Bank

IBPS Clerk Recruitment Important Dates 2026

Given below are some of the important dates related to the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026:-

Events

Important Dates

Online Registration Start Date

August 1, 2026

Online Registration Close Date

August 21, 2026

Pre-Examination Training

September 2026

Prelims Exam 2026

October 2026

Result for Prelims Exam 

November 2026

Main Exam 

December 2026

Provisional Allotment

March 2027

What is the Selection Process for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026? 

The selection process for the IBPS Clerk positions will include three stages. These stages will be the Prelims Exam, the Mains Exam and Provisional Allotment. The candidates will have to qualify for the online prelims exam to be called for the Mains Exam. The final selection will be made based on the performance or marks scored in the Mains exam 2026.  

  • Preliminary Exams, which will be conducted online
  • Mains Exam, which is also conducted online 
  • Provisional Allotment
  • Document Verification
  • Joining letter of the candidate

Important Instructions for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 

Those candidates who are interested in applying for the IBPS Clerk posts should remember a few important points:-

  • The registration for this recruitment process will start from August 1, 2026, to August 21, 2026
  • IBPS will release the total number of Clerk Vacancies based on various factors like the state-wise vacancies, category-wise vacancies, bank-wise vacancies, etc.
  • The total number of vacancies is expected to range between 15000 and 17000 across India. The IBPS can also revise the number of vacancies as per the details provided by the participating bank, as per the previous year’s trends. For example, in  2025, the initial number of vacancies released was 10,277, which was revised to 15,751. 
  • The candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university and should be between 20 and 28 years (expected).
  • Candidates should be proficient in the basics of computers. 

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 14:47 IST

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • When will the IBPS Clerk exam 2026 be conducted?
    +
    The IBPS Clerk Exam 2026 will be conducted in two phases: Prelims Exam which will be held online and is expected to be conducted in October 2026. Followed by the Mains Exam which will also be held online and is expected to be conducted in December 2026.
  • When will online application process start for IBPS Clerk 2026?
    +
    The online application process for the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2026 will start from August 1, 2026 and will close on August 21, 2026. Applications will be accepted only in online mode and no other form of application will be accepted.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News