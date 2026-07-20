IOB Apprentice Syllabus 2026: Check Topic-Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern and Other Details

The Indian Overseas Bank Apprenticeship recruitment has been released, along with the syllabus and exam pattern of the exam. Those candidates who will appear for the IOB Apprentice Exam 2026 should have a complete understanding of the syllabus and exam pattern of the exam. The Bank will fill 750 Apprentice vacancies across India through this recruitment exam. This article will give information about the topic-wise syllabus of the IOB Apprentice exam and exam pattern 2026.

IOB Apprentice Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026

The IOB Apprentice exam 2026 will be conducted online and will include four important sections. These sections are General English, General or Financial Awareness, Quantitative and Reasoning Aptitude and Computer Knowledge. Understanding the syllabus will help the candidate prepare for the important topic and prepare a better study plan to improve their performance in the exam. Given below is the complete breakdown of the topic-wise syllabus of the Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice exam 2026:-