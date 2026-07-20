IOB Apprentice Syllabus 2026: Check Topic-Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern and Other Details
Those candidates who will appear for the IOB Apprentice Exam 2026 should prepare for the online examination by understanding the syllabus of the exam. The exam will include questions from General/Financial Awareness, English, Quantitative and Reasoning Aptitude, and Computer Knowledge.
The Indian Overseas Bank Apprenticeship recruitment has been released, along with the syllabus and exam pattern of the exam. Those candidates who will appear for the IOB Apprentice Exam 2026 should have a complete understanding of the syllabus and exam pattern of the exam. The Bank will fill 750 Apprentice vacancies across India through this recruitment exam. This article will give information about the topic-wise syllabus of the IOB Apprentice exam and exam pattern 2026.
IOB Apprentice Topic-Wise Syllabus 2026
The IOB Apprentice exam 2026 will be conducted online and will include four important sections. These sections are General English, General or Financial Awareness, Quantitative and Reasoning Aptitude and Computer Knowledge. Understanding the syllabus will help the candidate prepare for the important topic and prepare a better study plan to improve their performance in the exam. Given below is the complete breakdown of the topic-wise syllabus of the Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice exam 2026:-
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Sections
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Topics
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General and Financial Awareness
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Quantitative and Reasoning Aptitude
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General English
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Computer Knowledge
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Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Exam Pattern 2026
The questions asked in the Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice recruitment 2026 will be multiple-choice questions. The total number of questions asked will be 100, and the total marks are 100. The candidates will have to complete this exam within 90 minutes. Each question of the exam will carry 1 mark, and those candidates who qualify for the exam will be called for the next stages of the selection process. Given below is the exam pattern of the IOB Apprentice Exam 2026:-
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Section Name
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Total Number of Questions
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Total Number of Marks
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General and Financial Awareness
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25
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25
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General English
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25
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25
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Quantitative and Reasoning Aptitude
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25
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25
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Computer and Subject Knowledge
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25
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25
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Total
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100
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100
Test for Local Language
Those candidates who qualify for the online exam of the Indian Overseas Bank Apprenticeship Exam 2026 should be proficient in reading, writing, speaking and understanding any one of the local languages of the state. The test of the local language will be conducted after the online examination. This test will be conducted during the process of document verification, and those candidates who fail to qualify for this test will not be engaged for the apprentice posts. The selection process of the IOB Apprentice exam 2026 will include online examination, local language test and document verification.
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