CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

JEECUP Round 3 Cutoff 2026: Check CSE Opening and Closing Ranks for Top Colleges

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 12:34 IST

JEECUP 2026 Round 3 seat allotment result has been released. Candidates targeting Computer Science & Engineering can now check the college-wise opening and closing ranks for general category. Analyse the ranks carefully and estimate your admission chances for 2026.

JEECUP Round 3 Cutoff 2026: Check CSE Opening and Closing Ranks for Top Colleges
JEECUP Round 3 Cutoff 2026: Check CSE Opening and Closing Ranks for Top Colleges

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released the JEECUP 2026 Round 3 seat allotment result. Along with the counselling result, the JEECUP Round 3 cutoff 2026 has also been released for various diploma programmes. Candidates can now check the opening and closing ranks of colleges offering Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) under Group A.

Candidates targeting CSE diploma courses can check the college-wise cutoff details below. The table includes the opening and closing ranks for the Home State Open category. Candidates can examine the data and identify the suitable college according to their rank.

JEECUP Round 3 Cutoff 2026: Top CSE Colleges Below 10K Rank

The following table shows the top colleges offering Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) with closing ranks below 10,000. These opening and closing ranks are for Group A Home State (Open category) candidates. The opening and closing rank for Mahamaya Polytechnic of Information Technology, Kushinagar stood at 292 while Government Polytechnic, Bahedi, Bareilly closed at a rank of 9517.

Institute

Program

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Mahamaya Polytechnic of Information Technology, Kushinagar

Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

292

292

Government Girls Polytechnic, Gorakhpur

Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

750

750

Mahamaya Polytechnic of Information Technology, Hariharpur, Gorakhpur

Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

952

952

Mahamaya Polytechnic of Information Technology, Ahmadpur, Aligarh

Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

2936

2936

Government Polytechnic Bakshi Ka Talab, Lucknow

Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

4812

4812

Government Polytechnic, Jaunpur

Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

5738

5738

Mahamaya Polytechnic of Information Technology, Chandauli

Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

6468

6468

Government Polytechnic, Sikandara, Kanpur Dehat

Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

2360

7315

Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Government Polytechnic, Ambedkar Nagar

Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

3785

7962

Government Polytechnic, Unnao

Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

3756

8346

Government Polytechnic, Saharanpur

Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

5166

9470

Government Polytechnic, Bahedi, Bareilly

Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

4310

9517

JEECUP Round 3 Cutoff 2026: CSE Colleges Between 10K to 20K Rank

The table below shows the colleges offering Computer Science & Engineering programmes where the closing ranks are between 10,000 and 20,000. At Government Polytechnic, Bijnore, the opening and closing rank stood at 3927 and 10958, respectively. On the other hand, Government Polytechnic, Shahjahanpur offers CSE with a closing rank of 18130.

Institute

Program

Stream

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Government Polytechnic, Bijnore

Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

GROUP A

Home State

OPEN

3927

10958

Government Polytechnic, Mau

Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

GROUP A

Home State

OPEN

9146

11011

Government Polytechnic, Premdhar Patti, Raniganj, Pratapgarh

Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

GROUP A

Home State

OPEN

3160

12284

Government Polytechnic, Mawana Khurd, Meerut

Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

GROUP A

Home State

OPEN

4856

12551

Government Leather Institute, Agra

Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

GROUP A

Home State

OPEN

4231

14267

Government Polytechnic, Shamshabad, Agra

Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

GROUP A

Home State

OPEN

5642

15397

Government Polytechnic, Beeghapur, Unnao

Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

GROUP A

Home State

OPEN

237

17942

Government Polytechnic, Shahjahanpur

Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

GROUP A

Home State

OPEN

2437

18130

Candidates who appeared for JEECUP 2026 counselling can use the Round 3 cutoff data to compare their rank with the closing ranks of different institutes. The cutoff helps candidates understand the admission chances for Computer Science & Engineering diploma programmes in top government polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 24, 2026, 12:34 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News