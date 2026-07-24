JEECUP Round 3 Cutoff 2026: Check CSE Opening and Closing Ranks for Top Colleges
JEECUP 2026 Round 3 seat allotment result has been released. Candidates targeting Computer Science & Engineering can now check the college-wise opening and closing ranks for general category. Analyse the ranks carefully and estimate your admission chances for 2026.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released the JEECUP 2026 Round 3 seat allotment result. Along with the counselling result, the JEECUP Round 3 cutoff 2026 has also been released for various diploma programmes. Candidates can now check the opening and closing ranks of colleges offering Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) under Group A.
Candidates targeting CSE diploma courses can check the college-wise cutoff details below. The table includes the opening and closing ranks for the Home State Open category. Candidates can examine the data and identify the suitable college according to their rank.
JEECUP Round 3 Cutoff 2026: Top CSE Colleges Below 10K Rank
The following table shows the top colleges offering Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) with closing ranks below 10,000. These opening and closing ranks are for Group A Home State (Open category) candidates. The opening and closing rank for Mahamaya Polytechnic of Information Technology, Kushinagar stood at 292 while Government Polytechnic, Bahedi, Bareilly closed at a rank of 9517.
|
Institute
|
Program
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Mahamaya Polytechnic of Information Technology, Kushinagar
|
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
|
292
|
292
|
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
|
750
|
750
|
Mahamaya Polytechnic of Information Technology, Hariharpur, Gorakhpur
|
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
|
952
|
952
|
Mahamaya Polytechnic of Information Technology, Ahmadpur, Aligarh
|
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
|
2936
|
2936
|
Government Polytechnic Bakshi Ka Talab, Lucknow
|
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
|
4812
|
4812
|
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
|
5738
|
5738
|
Mahamaya Polytechnic of Information Technology, Chandauli
|
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
|
6468
|
6468
|
Government Polytechnic, Sikandara, Kanpur Dehat
|
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
|
2360
|
7315
|
Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Government Polytechnic, Ambedkar Nagar
|
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
|
3785
|
7962
|
Government Polytechnic, Unnao
|
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
|
3756
|
8346
|
Government Polytechnic, Saharanpur
|
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
|
5166
|
9470
|
Government Polytechnic, Bahedi, Bareilly
|
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
|
4310
|
9517
JEECUP Round 3 Cutoff 2026: CSE Colleges Between 10K to 20K Rank
The table below shows the colleges offering Computer Science & Engineering programmes where the closing ranks are between 10,000 and 20,000. At Government Polytechnic, Bijnore, the opening and closing rank stood at 3927 and 10958, respectively. On the other hand, Government Polytechnic, Shahjahanpur offers CSE with a closing rank of 18130.
|
Institute
|
Program
|
Stream
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Government Polytechnic, Bijnore
|
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
|
GROUP A
|
Home State
|
OPEN
|
3927
|
10958
|
Government Polytechnic, Mau
|
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
|
GROUP A
|
Home State
|
OPEN
|
9146
|
11011
|
Government Polytechnic, Premdhar Patti, Raniganj, Pratapgarh
|
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
|
GROUP A
|
Home State
|
OPEN
|
3160
|
12284
|
Government Polytechnic, Mawana Khurd, Meerut
|
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
|
GROUP A
|
Home State
|
OPEN
|
4856
|
12551
|
Government Leather Institute, Agra
|
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
|
GROUP A
|
Home State
|
OPEN
|
4231
|
14267
|
Government Polytechnic, Shamshabad, Agra
|
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
|
GROUP A
|
Home State
|
OPEN
|
5642
|
15397
|
Government Polytechnic, Beeghapur, Unnao
|
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
|
GROUP A
|
Home State
|
OPEN
|
237
|
17942
|
Government Polytechnic, Shahjahanpur
|
Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
|
GROUP A
|
Home State
|
OPEN
|
2437
|
18130
Candidates who appeared for JEECUP 2026 counselling can use the Round 3 cutoff data to compare their rank with the closing ranks of different institutes. The cutoff helps candidates understand the admission chances for Computer Science & Engineering diploma programmes in top government polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.