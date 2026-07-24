JEECUP Round 3 Cutoff 2026: Check CSE Opening and Closing Ranks for Top Colleges

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released the JEECUP 2026 Round 3 seat allotment result. Along with the counselling result, the JEECUP Round 3 cutoff 2026 has also been released for various diploma programmes. Candidates can now check the opening and closing ranks of colleges offering Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) under Group A.

Candidates targeting CSE diploma courses can check the college-wise cutoff details below. The table includes the opening and closing ranks for the Home State Open category. Candidates can examine the data and identify the suitable college according to their rank.

JEECUP Round 3 Cutoff 2026: Top CSE Colleges Below 10K Rank

The following table shows the top colleges offering Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) with closing ranks below 10,000. These opening and closing ranks are for Group A Home State (Open category) candidates. The opening and closing rank for Mahamaya Polytechnic of Information Technology, Kushinagar stood at 292 while Government Polytechnic, Bahedi, Bareilly closed at a rank of 9517.