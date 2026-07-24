RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Released: Download CBT 2 Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) CBT 2 examination on 28 July 2026. The RRB has released the RRB ALP CBT 2 hall ticket on 24 July 2026 and the candidates will now be able to download their admit card as the link is active on the official website. The RRB conducted the Stage 1/ CBT 1 examination for ALP recruitment on 13 February 2026, 16-18 February 2026, and 11 March 2026 and the results for CBT 1 were declared on 12 June 2026. The candidates who have been shortlisted in the CBT 1 are going to appear for the CBT 2 exam. Through this recruitment drive, RRB is going to fill 10,970 ALP posts across various regions of RRB.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 Release Date

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB ALP CBT 2 admit card on 24 July 2026, four days before the commencement of the examination on 28 July. This date has been arrived at by looking at the past trends of RRB for releasing the admit cards. RRB has also indicated the expected date of the admit card in the CBT 2 exam date notice released on 01 July 2026, which mentions that the admit card can be downloaded four days before the exam.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The candidates who are going to appear for the RRB ALP CBT 2 examination on 28 July 2026 can download their admit card from the direct link provided here. The link to download the hall ticket will be provided once it gets live on the official website of RRB.