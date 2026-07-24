CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus
Live

RRB ALP Admit Card 2026 Released: Download CBT 2 Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

Upasna Choudhary
By Upasna Choudhary
Jul 24, 2026, 21:35 IST

RRB ALP Admit Card 2026: The RRB has released the admit card for the ALP CBT 2 examination today, 24 July 2026. The candidates who have qualified the RRB ALP CBT 1 examination will be eligible for CBT 2 which will be conducted on 28 July 2026. The candidates can download their hall ticket pdf from this blog as the link has been activated on the official website. Stay tuned to this live blog for realtime updates.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026
RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • RRB has released the ALP CBT 2 admit card on 24 July 2026.
  • The RRB will conduct the ALP CBT 2 examination on 28 July 2026 in a single day.
  • Approx. 158705 candidates have been reported to have qualified the RRB ALP CBT 1 exam.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) CBT 2 examination on 28 July 2026. The RRB has released the RRB ALP CBT 2 hall ticket on 24 July 2026 and the candidates will now be able to download their admit card as the link is active on the official website. The RRB conducted the Stage 1/ CBT 1 examination for ALP recruitment on 13 February 2026, 16-18 February 2026, and 11 March 2026 and the results for CBT 1 were declared on 12 June 2026. The candidates who have been shortlisted in the CBT 1 are going to appear for the CBT 2 exam. Through this recruitment drive, RRB is going to fill 10,970 ALP posts across various regions of RRB.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 Release Date

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB ALP CBT 2 admit card on 24 July 2026, four days before the commencement of the examination on 28 July. This date has been arrived at by looking at the past trends of RRB for releasing the admit cards. RRB has also indicated the expected date of the admit card in the CBT 2 exam date notice released on 01 July 2026, which mentions that the admit card can be downloaded four days before the exam.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The candidates who are going to appear for the RRB ALP CBT 2 examination on 28 July 2026 can download their admit card from the direct link provided here. The link to download the hall ticket will be provided once it gets live on the official website of RRB.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026

Download Link

 

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 24, 2026, 20:07 IST

    RRB ALP CBT-II Admit Card 2026 Link Now Active

    Those candidates who qualifed the CBT 1 of the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot Exam and will appear for the CBT 2 on July 28, 2026 can now download admit card from the official website as the board has activated the link on its official website.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 20:03 IST

    What are the Next Steps once the RRB ALP CBT II Admit Card is released?

    The next steps that the candidates should follow once the RRB ALP CBT-II Admit cards are released is that the candidates should immediately check the details mentioned on the admit card. If the candidates find any mistakes on the admit card they should get it corrected immediately before the exam starts.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 19:59 IST

    What details will be mentioned on the RRB ALP CBT-II Admit Card?

    The details that will be mentioned on the RRB ALP CBT-2 Admit card 2026 will be as follows:-

    Name of the candidate

    Roll Number

    Registration Number 

    Date of Birth

    Photograph of the candidate

    Signature of the candidate

    Exam Centre Details

    Reporting Time

    Gate Closing Time

    Exam Shift Timings

  • Jul 24, 2026, 19:56 IST

    Steps to Download the RRB ALP CBT-2 Admit Card 2026

    To download the admit card for the RRB ALP CBT-2 for the exam, which will be conducted on July 28, 2026, candidates can follow the simple steps given below:-

    Step 1:- Go to the official website of the RRB or the regional website or https://rrb.digialm.com/

    Step 2:- Once the official homwpage appears on the screen search for the notice related to the RRB ALP CBT-II Admit Card 2026.

    Step 3:- Click on the notice and the candidates will be taken to the log in page.

    Step 4:- Enter the required details like the registration number, date of birth or password in DD/MM/YYYY format, and enter the captcha code given and submit

    Step 5:- Once the admit card is displayed on the screen, download the admit card and take a print out to seek admission to the exam centre. 

  • Jul 24, 2026, 19:51 IST

    RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 Now Available for Download

    The Railway Board has activated the Admit Card link for the July 28, 2026 exam on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card either from the official website or the official link given below:-

    RRB ALP CBT-2 Admit Card 2026

  • Jul 24, 2026, 18:36 IST

    RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Importance of PYQs

    With the CBT 2 exam just four days away, previous year question papers deserve serious attention in these final days. PYQs reveal the recurring question patterns, the typical difficulty level, and how topics are framed across Mathematics, Reasoning, Science, and General Awareness. Practising PYQs from earlier ALP exams. This helps candidates get comfortable with RRB's specific style of framing questions, which often differs subtly from generic exam-prep material available in typical guidebooks and mock test platforms.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 17:04 IST

    RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Has the Admit Card Been Released?

    As of now, there is no update from the RRB on the release of the ALP CBT 2 admit card. None of the regional RRB wesbites have mentioned the direct link to download the call letter for the exam scheduled to be held on 28 July.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 15:42 IST

    RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: How the Final Merit List is Prepared?

    Under CEN 01/2025, the final ALP merit list is prepared using a combination of CBT 2 Part A marks and Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) performance, following the weightage formula specified in the official notification for this cycle. Candidates should always cross-verify the exact Part A-to-CBAT ratio from their region's official notice closer to the CBAT stage, since RRB has periodically revised this formula across different ALP recruitment cycles. Whatever the exact split, it is clear that a strong CBAT performance is just as critical as scoring well in CBT 2 Part A.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 14:22 IST

    RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Items Not Allowed Inside the Exam Hall

    RRB strictly prohibits mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, bags, wallets, and any written material inside the CBT 2 exam hall. Candidates found carrying banned items, or attempting to use unfair means, face immediate disqualification and possible debarment from future RRB exams. It is advisable to carry only the mandatory documents in a small transparent pouch, avoid wearing items with metal fastenings that may cause delays at frisking, and reach early so there is no last-minute rush that could lead to accidentally carrying a prohibited item.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 13:31 IST

    RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Documents to Carry to the Exam Centre

    Along with the printed admit card, candidates must carry a valid original government-issued photo ID such as Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving Licence, the same ID type mentioned during application. Also carry the exam city intimation slip and recent passport-size photographs matching the specifications used during registration. Photocopies or scanned images on a phone will not be accepted in place of the original documents. Candidates whose documents do not match the details on the admit card risk being denied entry, so cross-check every detail carefully in advance.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 13:00 IST

    RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Candidates Qualified for CBT 2

    When RRB declared the CBT 1 result on 12 June 2026, a total of 1,58,705 candidates were shortlisted across all zones to appear for CBT 2. This number is based on the standard RRB norm of shortlisting candidates equal to roughly 15 times the notified vacancies, calculated RRB-wise and category-wise. All of these shortlisted candidates are now eligible to download the CBT 2 admit card and appear for the exam on 28 July 2026.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 12:43 IST

    RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: How Many Candidates Appeared for CBT 1

    As per reports, roughly 10.03 lakh candidates appeared for the RRB ALP CBT 1 examination conducted in February-March 2026 against the 10,970 notified vacancies. This is a huge number of candidates appearing for the exam. The number also explains why RRB conducts the exam across multiple shifts and days, along with score normalisation, to ensure fairness across different sittings and difficulty levels of the question papers.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 12:30 IST

    RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: ALP Selection Process

    The RRB ALP selection process involves: CBT 1 (screening only) → CBT 2, Part A and Part B → Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) → Document Verification (DV) → Medical Examination. Only candidates who successfully clear each stage in sequence move forward to the next. The final merit list, prepared using CBT 2 Part A and CBAT scores, determines who receives a call for Document Verification, which is followed by a mandatory medical fitness examination specific to the safety-critical nature of the Assistant Loco Pilot role.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 12:08 IST

    RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Handling Negative Marking

    Given the 1/3rd negative marking rule applicable across CBT 1 and CBT 2, candidates should adopt a focused approach to attempting questions in the final exam. It is advisable to attempt a question only if at least two options can be confidently ruled out, since this shifts the odds meaningfully in the candidate's favour. Attempting every single question purely to maximise attempt count, without any elimination logic, is generally discouraged and can pull down an otherwise strong score.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 11:44 IST

    RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Is the Admit Card Released?

    The RRB has not yet released the ALP CBT 2 admit card on any of its regional websites. However, the candidates are advised to keep updated with the regional websites to which they have applied, in case, the RRB actiavtes the link on any one of these websites. As it has been a case with RRB, that it releases the admit card or city slip, or any other information on any of the RRB websites.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 11:35 IST

    RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Marking Scheme

    Across both CBT 1 and CBT 2 (Part A and Part B), RRB applies a uniform marking scheme: one mark is awarded for each correct answer, and one-third of a mark is deducted for every incorrect answer. There is no penalty for questions left unattempted. This 1/3rd negative marking makes blind guessing risky, since three wrong answers can wipe out the benefit of one correct answer. Candidates are generally advised to attempt a question only when they can confidently eliminate at least two of the four options, rather than guessing randomly.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 11:22 IST

    RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Part B Trade Specific

    Part B contains 75 questions on the specific trade the candidate opted for during application, to be completed in 60 minutes. Unlike Part A, marks scored here are not added to the final merit score. Part B is qualifying in nature, meaning candidates only need to clear the minimum prescribed cut-off to move ahead. However, failing to clear Part B despite a good Part A score will still disqualify a candidate from further stages, so trade-specific revision cannot be skipped even though it does not directly boost the final rank.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 11:13 IST

    RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Part A of CBT 2

    CBT 2 Part A consists of 100 questions to be attempted in 90 minutes. It covers Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Basic Science and Engineering, and General Awareness and Current Affairs. Marks scored in Part A are what actually get carried forward into the final merit list calculation. Candidates should focus on revision. They should give extra attention to Basic Science and Engineering since it typically carries the heaviest weightage among the four subjects in Part A.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 11:02 IST

    RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: CBT 2 Exam Pattern

    RRB ALP CBT 2 consists of a total of 175 objective-type questions divided into two parts- Part A and Part B. Both the parts are required to be attempted within a combined structure of separate timed sections. Part A is the merit-determining section covering general subjects, while Part B is trade-specific and purely qualifying. Both parts carry negative marking, so accuracy matters as much as speed. Understanding this two-part structure clearly is essential, since a strong Part A score alone will not help if a candidate fails to clear the qualifying marks in Part B.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 10:52 IST

    RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download the Admit Card

    To download RRB ALP CBT 2 admit card:

    • Visit the official website of the regional RRB under which you applied
    • Locate and click the link reading "CEN 01/2025 - ALP CBT 2 Admit Card"
    • Enter your registration number and date of birth or password when redirected
    • Click submit or login. Your hall ticket will then appear on screen.
    • Download it, save a digital copy, and take at least two clear printouts  one for the exam and one as a backup in case of any damage.
  • Jul 24, 2026, 10:45 IST

    RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Exam City Slip Was Released on 18 July

    Before the admit card, RRB had already released the CBT 2 Exam City Intimation Slip on 18 July 2026, informing candidates which city their centre will be located in. This slip does not carry the exact venue or roll number details. It only contains the city allotted for the exam. The full hall ticket with the specific exam centre address, roll number, and reporting time will now come through today's admit card release. Candidates should match the city on their intimation slip with the venue mentioned on the final admit card.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 10:38 IST

    RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Vacancy Change Across 3 RRBs

    The RRB Bhubaneswar (ECoR), Bilaspur (SECR), and the ECoR portion of Secunderabad got the number of vacancy increased. Every other RRB, including large ones like Ranchi, Ajmer, and Mumbai, and small ones like Jammu-Srinagar, retains exactly the same vacancy numbers as in the original CEN. Candidates outside these three specific zones should not expect any change to their category-wise cut-off calculations on account of this revision.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 10:30 IST

    RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Originally 9,970 Vacancies were notified

    The official Detailed CEN No. 01/2025 released by RRB, the originally notified vacancy figure for Assistant Loco Pilot was 9,970 posts. The RRB has later increased the vacancies to 10,970. The vacancies for only three RRBs- Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, and Secunderabad's ECoR zone have been revised upward. For the remaining 17 RRBs, there is no change at all. With this targeted revision, the total across all 20 participating RRBs now stands at 10,970.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 10:21 IST

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2026: CBT 2 Exam Date

    The RRB ALP CBT 2 examination is confirmed for 28 July 2026. This is the second stage for the shortlisted candidates, since marks scored in CBT 2 Part A directly determine the final merit list along with CBAT performance. Candidates should treat the coming days purely as final revision time, this is not the stage to attempt new topics, but to consolidate formulas, diagrams, and trade-specific concepts already covered during preparation.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 10:16 IST

    RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Total Vacancies

    This recruitment drive falls under CEN No. 01/2025 and was originally notified for 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies. RRB later revised the number of vacancies to 10,970 posts across various railway zones. This is an important number for candidates to keep in mind while assessing their selection chances, since the final merit list and subsequent zone-wise allotment will be prepared against this revised vacancy figure. Candidates should always refer to the RRB-wise and railway-wise vacancy breakup available in their respective regional notification PDFs.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 10:11 IST

    RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: When was CBT 1 Held?

    RRB ALP CBT 1 was conducted on 13, 16, 17, and 18 February 2026, with a rescheduled shift held on 11 March 2026 for candidates affected by technical issues at certain centres. The exam was objective in nature, covering Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Science. CBT 1 serves as a screening round, and marks scored in CBT 1 were not carried forward to the final merit list. Candidates who cleared the category-wise cut-off in this stage became eligible to sit for CBT 2.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News