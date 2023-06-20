RRB NTPC Result 2023 Declared For CEN-01/2019 Various Posts : Check Direct Link Here

RRB Chandigarh has announced the result of computer based test (CBT) for recruitment of various NTPC posts on its official website-https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in. Check download link here.

RRB NTPC Result 2023: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Chandigarh has announced the result of computer based test (CBT) for recruitment of various NTPC graduate and undergraduate Pposts on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the computer based test (CBT) for various NTPC posts including Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Goods Guards, Senior Clerk Cum Typist and others posts can download the result from the official website of RRB Chandigarh-https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

Alternatively, you can download the RRB NTPC Result 2023 directly through the link given below.

RRB has announced the result based on the performance in CBTs (1 & 2), CBAT (only for Station Master) and CBTST (for Category 4, 5, 10 & 11) followed by document verification and medical examination. Candidates whose roll numbers are displayed in the pdf available below have been provisionally selected for the various NTPC posts including Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Goods Guards, Senior Clerk Cum Typist and others.

All those candidates who appeared in the various rounds of selection process for these posts against CEN-01/2019 can download the result from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download RRB NTPC Result 2023