RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam Analysis 2026: Check Paper Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and More

Key Points The RSSB Mahila Supervisor exam was successfully conducted on July 24, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 72 Mahila Paryavekshak posts.

Provisional answer keys and results will follow the July 24, 2026 exam.

RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam Analysis 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) successfully conducted the Mahila Supervisor exam today July 24, 2026, across 14 exam district centres. The test was conducted in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. It was held in the offline pen-and-paper-based mode which included questions from subjects such as General Hindi & English, Mathematics and Reasoning Ability, General Knowledge, Managerial Qualities & Women and Child Development. Through this recruitment drive the commission aims to fill 72 Mahila Paryavekshak posts in the Women and Child Welfare Department. In this article we have provided you with the detailed analysis for the exam conducted on July 24, 2026 including the section wise review, overall difficulty level and expected good attempts based on initial candidate feedback.

आज महिला पर्यवेक्षक भर्ती परीक्षा 14 जिलों में आयोजित हुई, उपस्थिति लगभग 68% रही। यानि 82000 से भी ज्यादा कैंडिडेट्स ने ये परीक्षा दी। — Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) July 24, 2026 Also Check- RSSB Mahila Supervisor Cut Off 2026: Check Category Wise Expected Cut Off Marks Here RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam Pattern 2026 The RSSB Mahila Paryavekshak Question Paper consisted of a total of 150 objective-type questions, consisting of 200 marks. The test included questions from various subjects such as English, Hindi, Maths & Reasoning, GK etc. Candidates were given 3 hours to complete the examination. As per the official exam pattern, there is a negative marking of ⅓ for incorrect responses recorded. Check the pattern in the table below. Section Subject Marks Part 1 General Hindi 25 General English 15 Mathematics and Reasoning 25 General Knowledge 30 Managerial Qualities 20 Total (Part 1) 115 Part 2 Nutrition 10 Importance of Nutrition in Different Life Stages 08 Care of Pregnant Women 08 Vaccination 08 Various Health and Nutrition Programs 15 Malnutrition 08 Knowledge of Common Diseases 08 Introduction to Child Development 10 Introduction to Pre-School Education 10 Total (Part 2) 85 Grand Total 200

Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor Exam Timings 2026 The RSSB Mahila Supervisor exam consists of 3 stages. Candidates have to appear for the CET exam first, followed by a written examination and at last document verification. The final merit list is prepared based on the performance in these stages. Check the exam timing details in the table below. RSSB Mahila Supervisor Shift Exam Timing Reporting Timing Duration of Exam Shift 1 (Morning) 11 AM - 2 PM 9:30 AM 3 hours RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam Analysis 2026 The RSSB Mahila Supervisor exam analysis consists of the overall difficulty level of the exam and subject specific challenges. The analysis is done after receiving the inputs from subject matter experts. Students who appeared in the exam have provided mixed reviews.

According to the candidates, the exam was of moderate-level difficulty.

The overall paper was well balanced with questions ranging from easy to trickier questions. आज महिला पर्यवेक्षक भर्ती परीक्षा का पेपर कैसा रहा? जिन्होंने पेपर दिया हो वो बताएं; — Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) July 24, 2026

RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam Difficulty Level The RSSB Mahila Paryavekshak exam has been conducted successfully. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can check the difficulty level of the exam in the table below. Subjects Difficulty Level Number of Good Attempts General Hindi Easy To be Updated General English Moderate To be Updated Mathematics and Reasoning Ability Moderate to Difficult with trickier questions To be Updated General Knowledge Moderate To be Updated Managerial Qualities Easy To be Updated Women and Child Development Easy to Moderate with well balanced questions To be Updated Overall Moderate To be updated RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam 2026: What Next After the Written Examination? After the RSSB Mahila Supervisor written examination, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will release the provisional answer key allowing candidates to raise objections if required. After reviewing the objections, the board will publish the final answer key and result. Candidates who qualify will be called for document verification before the final merit list is prepared