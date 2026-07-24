Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor Question Paper PDF: Download Paper PDF Here

RSSB Mahila Supervisor Question Paper 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has successfully conducted the Mahila Supervisor examination across 14 district centres in the state. The test was held today July 24, 2026, for subjects such as General Hindi & English, Mathematics and Reasoning ability, General Knowledge, Managerial Qualities and Women & Child Development. The examination was organised in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. This year a total of 72 vacancies would be filled across the state under the Child Development & Welfare Department.

The question papers for the written examination have been provided here in PDF format. The candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the official paper PDF. These papers help you to understand the types of questions asked in the exam. Candidates who are preparing for the upcoming exam conducted by RSSSB can also check and download these papers to understand the types of questions asked by the commission.