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Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor Question Paper PDF: Download Paper PDF Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 16:06 IST

The RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam was successfully conducted on July 24, 2026, across 14 districts of Rajasthan. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the question paper PDF provided in this article.

Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor Question Paper PDF: Download Paper PDF Here
Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor Question Paper PDF: Download Paper PDF Here

Key Points

  • RSSB Mahila Supervisor exam successfully conducted on July 24, 2026.
  • The exam was held for 72 vacancies, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on July 24, 2026.
  • Official question papers for the July 24, 2026 exam are now available for download.

RSSB Mahila Supervisor Question Paper 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has successfully conducted the Mahila Supervisor examination across 14 district centres in the state. The test was held today July 24, 2026, for subjects such as General Hindi & English, Mathematics and Reasoning ability, General Knowledge, Managerial Qualities and Women & Child Development. The examination was organised in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. This year a total of 72 vacancies would be filled across the state under the Child Development & Welfare Department.

The question papers for the written examination have been provided here in PDF format. The candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the official paper PDF. These papers help you to understand the types of questions asked in the exam. Candidates who are preparing for the upcoming exam conducted by RSSSB can also check and download these papers to understand the types of questions asked by the commission. 

Also Check- RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam Analysis 2026

RSSB Mahila Supervisor Question Paper 2026 Key Highlights

The RSSB Female Supervisor (Mahila Paryaveksak) examination was conducted on July 24, 2026 for 8 main subjects divided into 2 main sections. The test was held by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Check the table below for key highlights related to the recruitment.

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Authority

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

Name of the Exam

RSSB Forester Exam 2026

Total Posts

72

Exam Date

July 24, 2026

Exam Timings

11:00 AM To 2:00 PM

Number of Questions

150

Maximum Marks

200

Negative Marking

0.33 Marks

Exam Duration

3 hours

Official Website 

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Mahila Supervisor Question Paper 2026 Download  PDF

Candidates who appeared for the RSSB Mahila Paryavekshak Exam 2026 can now check and download the question paper. Jagran Josh is providing the official question paper PDF, which can be downloaded from the link below. Check the official question paper for the exam conducted today July 24, 2026. 

RSSB Mahila Supervisor  Question Paper 2026 

Download PDF

How to Utilise RSSB Mahila Supervisor Question Paper 2026

Candidates who will prepare for the upcoming recruitment exams conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) can get help from the RSSB Mahila Supervisor Question Paper 2026. These papers provide you with a basic understanding of the question pattern, important topics and the level of questions asked in the examination. Candidates can use these papers using the tips given below.

  • Paper Analysis: The analysis of the RSSB Mahila Supervisor Question Paper 2026 helps candidates understand the exam pattern, topic wise weightage, and the types of questions asked in the examination.

  • Recurring Topics: By solving the RSSB Mahila Supervisor paper one can get an idea about the topics which have been asked multiple times in the paper and identify the sections that carry high weightage.  This will help candidates focus more on important topics during preparation.

  • Self-Assessment: After solving the question paper one must evaluate the individual performance and identify their strengths and weak areas. 

  • Revision Support: The question paper can also be used as a revision tool to revise important topics and become familiar with the examination level before appearing for similar competitive exams.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Jul 24, 2026, 16:06 IST

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