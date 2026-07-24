RSSB Mahila Supervisor Cut Off 2026: Check Category Wise Expected Cut Off Marks Here

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has successfully conducted the written exam for the posts of Mahila Supervisor today July 24, 2026. The test was held in offline mode for subjects such as General Hindi & English, Mathematics and Reasoning Ability, General Knowledge, Managerial Qualities & Women and Child Development. The exam was conducted in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The expected cutoff for all the categories has been given here in this article. The final cutoff marks are released by the commission after the results are out.

Also, candidates can check the expected cutoff marks and previous year cutoff marks given here to know whether they stand a chance to qualify for these posts. Those who qualify for this stage will be called for further recruitment process such as document verification and appointment formalities.