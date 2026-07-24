RSSB Mahila Supervisor Cut Off 2026: Check Category Wise Expected Cut Off Marks Here
The RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam 2026 was conducted on July 24 in a single shift. Candidates can check the expected category wise cutoff marks for TSP and Non-TSP areas based on exam difficulty and past trends. The official cutoff will be released by RSSB along with the final result.
Key Points
- The RSSB Mahila Supervisor written exam was successfully conducted on July 24, 2026.
- Expected cutoff marks for the 2026 exam are provided for TSP and Non-TSP areas.
- Previous year (2024) exam cutoffs were declared on January 3, 2025 by the RSSB.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has successfully conducted the written exam for the posts of Mahila Supervisor today July 24, 2026. The test was held in offline mode for subjects such as General Hindi & English, Mathematics and Reasoning Ability, General Knowledge, Managerial Qualities & Women and Child Development. The exam was conducted in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The expected cutoff for all the categories has been given here in this article. The final cutoff marks are released by the commission after the results are out.
Also, candidates can check the expected cutoff marks and previous year cutoff marks given here to know whether they stand a chance to qualify for these posts. Those who qualify for this stage will be called for further recruitment process such as document verification and appointment formalities.
RSSB Mahila Supervisor Expected Cutoff 2026
The candidates who appeared for the RSSB Mahila Supervisor exam held on July 24, 2026 can check the expected category wise cutoff marks here. However you must remember the marks provided here based on the difficulty level of the exam based on the past year trends, question format and its type.
1. Non TSP Areas
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RSSB Mahila Supervisor Non-TSP Expected Cut Off
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Category
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Cut Off Marks (Out of 200)
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General
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150-155
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General/EWS
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140-145
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SC
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135-140
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ST
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110-115
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OBC
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145-150
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MBC
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150-155
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SAH
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90-95
2. TSP Areas
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RSSB Mahila Supervisor TSP Expected Cut Off
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Category
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Cut Off Marks (Out of 200)
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General
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147-150
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SC
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140-142
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ST
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130-134
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OBC
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125-128
RSSB Mahila Supervisor Previous Year Cutoff
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) conducted the Mahila Supervisor Recruitment 2024 written exam on July 13, 2024 and September 7, 2024 depending on the specific department category like Women Development or Women Empowerment. The final cutoff marks for the TSP and NTSP areas were declared on January 3, 2025. Candidates can check the previous year cutoff marks provided here in the PDF format from the table given below.
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RSSB Mahila Supervisor Exam Previous Year Cutoff 2024
How to Download RSSB Mahila Supervisor Cut Off 2026
Candidates can download the RSSB Mahila Supervisor Cut Off 2026 once it is released on the official website by the RSSB. Follow the simple steps elucidated below-
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Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
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Visit the News section on the homepage, and click on the RSSB Mahila Supervisor Cutoff 2026.
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A PDF will be displayed on the screen.
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Check the cut off marks according to your category and areas
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Download and save it for future references.
Factors Influencing RSSB Mahila Supervisor Cutoff 2026
The RSSB Mahila Supervisor cutoff is determined after taking into account several important factors. The commission then prepares the cutoff based on the performance of candidates and the recruitment requirements. Factor affecting cutoff marks are given below-
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Number of Vacancies: If the number of vacancies is high the cutoff generally remains lower. Also, fewer vacancies usually result in a higher cutoff.
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Difficulty Level: If the question paper is tough then cutoff marks will be lower and it is easy the cutoff will be higher
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Performance: If majority of candidates scores higher marks the cutoff will rise
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Reservation Policy: Cutoff Marks are different for General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS and other categories according to the government norms.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.