School Assembly News Headlines ( August 08, 2026): National Handloom Day, RBI Monetary Policy, and Other News

The All India Football Federation has released separate national teams for the two international matches against Brazil and FIFA ASEAN Cup competition being held in Indonesia.

The Supreme Court has ordered the IRDA to ensure the enforcement of the new four-layer motor insurance model.

The Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Smt. Dr Mansukh Mandaviya awarded the winners of the Commonwealth Games held in New Delhi with cash prizes due to their exemplary performances.

The Supreme Court of India has decided to hear an urgent application challenging the latest appointments in critical statutory regulatory cases in New Delhi.

The Ministry of Textiles has issued four commemorative postage stamps and special publications showcasing India's ancient textile heritage.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has conducted raids in multiple cities as part of its operation against organized groups defrauding seniors using cyber means.

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, awarded prestigious Sant Kabir Handloom Awards and national handloom awards to 22 master craftsmen and artisans during celebrations held in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister congratulated the weavers and urged the citizens to honor the traditions of the nation as India marks the 12th National Handloom Day on August 7, 2026.

Today we are presenting to you the top updates from different areas including national happenings, international developments, economic scenarios, scientific progress, victorious games and educational matters.

School Assembly News Headlines 8th August 2026: Keeping updated with current affairs helps in linking classroom studies with matters taking place in the outside world, developing critical thinking skills and create awareness of national and international affairs.

The inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency arrive at the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia to determine.

France and Germany join their efforts and call for an end of war in eastern Europe.

The UN Security Council organizes an emergency session devoted to solving the security and humanitarian problems that exist in Sudan.

The Ministry of Finance of Japan states that the speculative currency trading companies must cease their activities in order to stabilize the economy of Japan.

The Home Office of the United Kingdom has presented the most recent strategy of the command regarding security at the border aimed at fighting human trafficking on the whole territory of the country.

Officials of the European Central Bank point out the increasing levels of inflation, which is caused by growing political tensions as well as rising oil prices.

The Department of Justice, in combination with the Federal Trade Commission of the United States, confirms taking action against large corporations working in the sphere of algorithmic pricing schemes.

According to the police of Thailand, eight people including grandparents and students have died after a gunman opened fire 26 times at a school in Debsirin Nonthaburi, which is located near Bangkok.

SEBI has imposed heavy penalties on three major stock broking firms for misappropriation of client funds and violating margin pledge regulation.

National Stock Exchange of India has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with the Singapore Exchange to increase liquidity and access in cross-border derivatives trading.

Tata Consultancy Services has entered a multi-million dollar contract regarding a digital transformation program with global logistics giant to provide cloud native enterprise solutions.

Pawan Hans Limited has entered into a non-binding MOU with Norway’s Noemi Aerospace to check electric seaplane technology and green aviation in New Delhi.

Behari Lal Engineering announces a price range of Rs 271 and Rs 285 per share for its IPO of Rs 302 crores opening on August 12, 2023.

Brent crude oil prices surge to above $83 per barrel due to renewed concerns regarding shipping through the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East affecting global equity markets.

BSE Sensex falls 0.4% while Nifty drops 0.2% as financial shares take the hits due to new draft regulations from RBI for the non-banking financiers in the industry.

Reserve Bank of India holds policy repo rate steady at 5.25% as it raises its GDP growth prediction to 6.7% for the fiscal year.

OpenAI launches new safety measures and advanced moderation protocols to fix possible vulnerabilities in its enterprise AI application programming interfaces.

IIT Madras researchers come up with an innovative artificial intelligence algorithm for early diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders by using brain MRI scan.

Researchers at CERN announce a milestone in the precision detection of Higgs decay channels which was achieved by using the data from the Large Hadron Collider.

Indian Space Research Organization prepares for its upcoming series of advanced earth observation satellites launching using indigenous PSLVs.

India's Aayog launch its report on reimagining care and nurturing caregivers titled "viksit bharat at 2047" in New Delhi.

Annapurni Subramaniyam, Director of Indian Institute of Astrophysics wins the CSAR Vikram Sarabhai award, becoming the first Indian female scientist to be awarded the medal.

MIT physicists reveal new superconductivity methods as they witness electrons forming and being formed into phases within quantum materials.

Women's Asia Cup organizers confirm high-stakes T20 group stage fixture between arch rivals india and Pakistan scheduled for September 5 at Dubai International Stadium.

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa of the International Chess Federation continues to stay ahead in the St. Louis Blitz tournament despite intense pressure from Uzbek rivals

The Board of Control for Cricket in India makes preparations for Team India for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka with a three-day warm-up underway in Colombo.

Nineteen-year-old Harshita Jakhar becomes the first Indian woman cyclist to compete at the Tour de France Femmes in Switzerland, thereby marking her entry into history books.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya celebrates the success of the Commonwealth Games delegation which bagged a large number of medals in boxing, judo, and para-sports.

The Hockey India federation announces an 18-member Indian women's junior team, captained by midfielder Khaidem Shileima Chanu to take part in the AHF Junior Asia Cup in Moqi, China.

Indian badminton players Tanvi Sharma, Ashmita Chaliha, and Rakshitha Ramraj have reached the quarterfinals after their successful run in women's singles at the Korea Masters tournament being held in Asan, South Korea.

In a pre-emptive move, the Badminton Association of India and the Sports Authority of India have employed anti-pigeon gels and advanced sound equipment at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, prior to the World Championships.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi launches an advanced research center for semiconductor design along with some global chip-making companies.

State governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka come up with a common academic calendar to allow continuity in the academic systems according to the National Education Policy.

The national council of educational research and training collaborates with eminent technology companies in creating augmented reality science modules for school textbooks.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) unveils the sample papers making use of higher order thinking skills for conducting examinations in the near future.

All India Council for Technical Education announces a fast track approval process for institutes of technology with a proposal for diploma courses in artificial intelligence and robotics.

Ministry of Education launches a vast digital skills package to close the rural-urban learning divide in the aspirational districts of the country.

University Grants Commission unveils stringent mandatory compliance standards for the central universities in relation to the timely conduct of admissions and examinations for post-gradual courses.

National Testing Agency comes under the spotlight as parliament raises questions regarding the safe execution of the revised safeguards in conduction of all-important all-India entrance examinations.

Thought of the Day

"I do regard spinning and weaving as a necessary part of any national system of education." - Mahatma Gandhi

Meaning of the Thought of the Day

According to Gandhi, education consists of more than mere books and classrooms. Education involves practical tasks, like spinning and weaving, which are essential to appreciating the significance of manual labor, understanding the contribution of artisans, and realizing the significance of labor in everyday life.

Handwork is an integral part of education; it helps develop self-reliance (Swadeshi) and connect it to manual labor. It establishes a connection between intellectual work and practical tasks, showing that practical abilities are as vital as theoretical knowledge.

Handlooms symbolize cultural traditions of India and engaging with them helps the students stay closer to their roots and appreciate the importance of sustainability.