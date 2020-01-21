CBSE Board Exam 2020: Top 8 tips to make your answer sheet presentable in exams

CBSE Annual Board Exams for classes 10th and 12th for the session 2019-20 will start from 15th February. So, only few days are left for students to make preparations for the exams. While almost all the students would be busy with the preparations and revisions of all the subjects, it is equally important that students also make a plan to write their exam appropriately by presenting their answers in the best way. A good representation of your knowledge in the answer sheet will definitely impress the examiner and it will help you score high marks. Here we are answering to a general question by students about the presentation of their answer sheets in the CBSE and other state board exams.

Q. What can I do to make my answer sheet look presentable in my board exams?

Ans. Along with writing the right and appropriate answers, presentation also matters a lot in the any board exam, be it CBSE or UP board exam. Actually, scoring marks is all about the presentation. Your answers should be so visually appealing to the examiner so that the he/she need not to put any extra efforts to go through your answer script. Leave 2-3 lines after attempting each answer so as to make two different answers look distinct and clearly differentiated from each other.

Some important tips and suggestions are given below which every student should follow to make his/her answer copy nicely presentable to extract good marks:

Underline each heading or subheading included in the answer.

Draw a two inch border on the right side of the page of your answer sheet where you can do your rough work. Otherwise, doing the rough work anywhere else in the sheet will make it look untidy.

Increase the pictographic content wherever possible by including as many diagrams, tables, charts, etc., as possible. It will help to make your knowledge more noticeable and visible than writing it in form of long paragraphs.

Try to write most of the answers in points or bullets with properly highlighted headers and sub-headers. Make the important points highlighted/underlined.

Write the answers in a legible writing and try to maintain the same throughout the paper so as to make your work look uniform and appealing.

Whenever you need to cut a word or an answer, just make one dash line with your pen over that particular text/word. Avoid scribbling or scratching as it will make your answer sheet look messy and unclean.

Write the question numbers properly. It should be clearly visible.

Write each answer with properly spaced words which are neither too close nor too far.

Students should remember to follow these simple instructions while writing their exam to avoid any loss of marks due to inappropriate presentation of answers.

You will also like to read:



Top 8 tips to write a perfect answer in CBSE and UP board exams

How important is handwriting in CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board examinations?

Importance of word limit in board exams

Tips to Utilise Additional 15 Minutes Reading time in CBSE Board Exams

Board Exam Time: Strategise for Better Results