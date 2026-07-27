UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Official Response Sheet PDF at upsssc.gov.in
The UPSSSC has released the provisional ASO and ARO Answer Key 2026 on its official website. Candidates can now download the answer key to calculate their probable marks and raise objections if needed.
Key Points
- UPSSSC ASO & ARO Answer Key 2026 released on July 27, 2026, at upsssc.gov.in.
- Candidates can download the provisional answer key and raise objections until August 2, 2026.
- The exam was conducted on July 26, 2026, with 0.25 marks deducted for incorrect answers.
UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection (UPSSSC) has officially released the Assistant Statistics Officer (ASO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO) answer key on its official website at upsssc.gov.in. The test was held in the offline pen and paper mode on July 26, 2026 in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM across the state. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now download the provisional answer key and their response sheet. One mark will be given for each correct answer while 0.25 marks would be deducted for every incorrect attempt. The answer key would be available from July 27, 2026 to 2nd August 2026.
The provisional answer key helps us to estimate the tentative scores before the final answer key is released by the commission.
UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Candidates can now download and check the UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026 through the direct link provided below and they are advised to calculate their provisional score according to the prescribed answer key. You can also download the official notification PDF using the link given below.
|
UPSSSC ASO ARO Answer Key 2026 Official Notice
|
UPSSSC ASO ARO Official Answer Key 2026
UPSSSC ASO Exam 2026 Key Highlights
The UPSSSC ASO & ARO exam 2026 was conducted on July 27, 2026 in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The recruitment is conducted under the advertisement no 05 Exam /2026. A total of 1565 vacancies will be filled across posts such as Assistant Statistics Officer (ASO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO). Check the table below for overall details.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
|
Exam Name
|
UPSSSC ASO & ARO Exam 2026
|
Exam Date
|
July 26, 2026
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
July 27 , 2026
|
Dates for Raising Objections
|
August 2,, 2026
|
Mode of Answer Key
|
Online
|
Negative Marking
|
0.25 Marks
|
Official Website
|
upsssc.gov.in
Steps to Download the UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the UPSSSC ASO & ARO Answer Key 2026-
-
Visit the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.
-
Go to the homepage and click on the Latest News section.
-
There you will find the 'UP Assistant Statistical Officer Answer Key 2026' link click on it
-
Then the answer key would be displayed on your screen
-
Click the 'Download' button to access the answer key PDF.
-
Compare your responses with the official answers to estimate your tentative score.
-
Download and save for future references.
UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026 Objection Process
To raise an objection for the UPSSSC ASO/ARO provisional answer key 2026, you must have to login with your registration details on the UPSSSC Official Website at upsssc.gov.in and then select the question to challenge in the objection window and upload supporting proof with the required fee before August 2, 2026
What’s Next After UPSSC ASO Answer Key 2026?
After the release of the UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026, candidates can now check their response sheets and compare their recorded response with the provisional answer key to compute estimated marks. If any mistakes are found, you can raise objections against any answer you find incorrect . UPSSSC will then review all representations received and will then release the final answer key. The result would be prepared on the final answer key, after which shortlisted candidates will move to the next steps of the recruitment process.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.