UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Official Response Sheet PDF at upsssc.gov.in

Key Points UPSSSC ASO & ARO Answer Key 2026 released on July 27, 2026, at upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the provisional answer key and raise objections until August 2, 2026.

The exam was conducted on July 26, 2026, with 0.25 marks deducted for incorrect answers.

UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection (UPSSSC) has officially released the Assistant Statistics Officer (ASO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO) answer key on its official website at upsssc.gov.in. The test was held in the offline pen and paper mode on July 26, 2026 in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM across the state. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now download the provisional answer key and their response sheet. One mark will be given for each correct answer while 0.25 marks would be deducted for every incorrect attempt. The answer key would be available from July 27, 2026 to 2nd August 2026. The provisional answer key helps us to estimate the tentative scores before the final answer key is released by the commission. UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026 Download Link

Candidates can now download and check the UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026 through the direct link provided below and they are advised to calculate their provisional score according to the prescribed answer key. You can also download the official notification PDF using the link given below. UPSSSC ASO ARO Answer Key 2026 Official Notice Click Here UPSSSC ASO ARO Official Answer Key 2026 Click Here UPSSSC ASO Exam 2026 Key Highlights The UPSSSC ASO & ARO exam 2026 was conducted on July 27, 2026 in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The recruitment is conducted under the advertisement no 05 Exam /2026. A total of 1565 vacancies will be filled across posts such as Assistant Statistics Officer (ASO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO). Check the table below for overall details.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Exam Name UPSSSC ASO & ARO Exam 2026 Exam Date July 26, 2026 Answer Key Release Date July 27 , 2026 Dates for Raising Objections August 2,, 2026 Mode of Answer Key Online Negative Marking 0.25 Marks Official Website upsssc.gov.in Steps to Download the UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026 Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the UPSSSC ASO & ARO Answer Key 2026- Visit the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.

Go to the homepage and click on the Latest News section.

There you will find the 'UP Assistant Statistical Officer Answer Key 2026' link click on it

Then the answer key would be displayed on your screen

Click the 'Download' button to access the answer key PDF.

Compare your responses with the official answers to estimate your tentative score.

Download and save for future references.

UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026 Objection Process To raise an objection for the UPSSSC ASO/ARO provisional answer key 2026, you must have to login with your registration details on the UPSSSC Official Website at upsssc.gov.in and then select the question to challenge in the objection window and upload supporting proof with the required fee before August 2, 2026 What’s Next After UPSSC ASO Answer Key 2026? After the release of the UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026, candidates can now check their response sheets and compare their recorded response with the provisional answer key to compute estimated marks. If any mistakes are found, you can raise objections against any answer you find incorrect . UPSSSC will then review all representations received and will then release the final answer key. The result would be prepared on the final answer key, after which shortlisted candidates will move to the next steps of the recruitment process.