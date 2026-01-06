IIT Hyderabad Student Sets A New Record with Rs. 2.5 Crore Package

A student from IIT Hyderabad has received the biggest placement offer, a package of Rs. 2.5 crore annually. The figure is astounding in and of itself, but what really makes this moment noteworthy is the change in how brilliance is recognised, rewarded, and appreciated. For college students observing from the sidelines, this isn’t just another ‘crore package’ headline; instead, it serves as a case study of shifting opportunity landscapes where depth of problem-solving, global preparedness, and skills are more important. Key Highlights:- As an undergraduate student studying computer science at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, Edward Nathan Varghese, he busied himself with coding, contests and classes, much like his other batchmates. Little did he know that he would be the one to secure a job offer for Rs 2.5. Crore, the biggest package offered by a multinational trading company ever since the institute was founded.

Edward Nathan Varghese secured a Rs. 2.5 crore package for Optiver, a multinational trading company with its headquarters in the Netherlands. After turning a two-month summer internship into a pre-placement offer, Edward is set to start working for the company in July as a software engineer. Highlights About Student Name Edward Nathan Varghese Academic Discipline Computer Science Engineering Institute Name Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad The company which made the Offer Optiver, a multinational trading Company with headquarters in the Netherlands Offers Secured Rs. 2.5 crore package Since his first year as an engineering student, the 21-year-old has attributed his success to the IIT brand, which offers a flexible curriculum and places a heavy emphasis on competitive and coding programming. In 2025, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad had an exceptional placement season; they secured 24 overseas offers and saw a 75% increase in average packages.