IIT Hyderabad Student Sets A New Record with Rs. 2.5 Crore Package

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jan 6, 2026, 12:45 IST

A student at IIT Hyderabad obtained an incredible Rs 2.5 crore annual package. This historic accomplishment demonstrates how recruiters' tastes are changing, how newer IITs are becoming more well-known worldwide, and how engineering success in India is being redefined by skill-driven brilliance.

A student from IIT Hyderabad has received the biggest placement offer, a package of Rs. 2.5 crore annually. The figure is astounding in and of itself, but what really makes this moment noteworthy is the change in how brilliance is recognised, rewarded, and appreciated.  For college students observing from the sidelines, this isn’t just another ‘crore package’ headline; instead, it serves as a case study of shifting opportunity landscapes where depth of problem-solving, global preparedness, and skills are more important.

Key Highlights:-

As an undergraduate student studying computer science at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, Edward Nathan Varghese, he busied himself with coding, contests and classes, much like his other batchmates. Little did he know that he would be the one to secure a job offer for Rs 2.5. Crore, the biggest package offered by a multinational trading company ever since the institute was founded.

Edward Nathan Varghese secured a Rs. 2.5 crore package for Optiver, a multinational trading company with its headquarters in the Netherlands. After turning a two-month summer internship into a pre-placement offer, Edward is set to start working for the company in July as a software engineer.

About

Student Name

Edward Nathan Varghese

Academic Discipline

Computer Science Engineering

Institute Name

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad

The company which made the Offer

Optiver, a multinational trading Company with headquarters in the Netherlands

Offers Secured

Rs. 2.5 crore package

Since his first year as an engineering student, the 21-year-old has attributed his success to the IIT brand, which offers a flexible curriculum and places a heavy emphasis on competitive and coding programming. In 2025, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad had an exceptional placement season; they secured 24 overseas offers and saw a 75% increase in average packages.

What is the OCS at IIT Hyderabad?

The aim of the Office of Career Services (OCS) is to have a clear hiring process structure. Additionally, the Office of Career Services (OCS) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad strives to strengthen the connections between the IIT Hyderabad community and a variety of management, industrial organisations, and research institutes. This ensures that students receive adequate exposure and training starting in their second year, which helps them land jobs at top companies.

Given below is the list of some of the past recruiters who participate in the placement season of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad:-

  • Goldman Sachs

  • Microsoft 

  • Amazon

  • DE Shaw and CO

  • HSBC

  • Jaguar

  • NVIDIA

  • Oracle, etc.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad’s Rs. 2.5 crore placement reflects the future of higher education and recruiting. One thing becomes evident as borders between nations, professions, and universities.

