Top Management Colleges in the QS Global MBA Ranking for CAT 2026

QS Global MBA Ranking 2026: India's reputation for top-notch management education has been cemented by Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), which once again demonstrated their global status in the QS Global MBA Ranking 2026. Leading the way, IIM Bangalore is ranked 52nd in the world as the best Indian management college. Its superiority in a number of areas, including as employability, return on investment, and thought leadership, is reflected in this ranking. IIM Bangalore's traditional rivals, IIM Ahmedabad (ranked 58th) and IIM Calcutta (ranked 64th), are closely behind, guaranteeing that the esteemed "ABC" triad stays firmly established in the top 100 business schools globally.

The rankings also show growing proficiency in private management education and the IIM system. IIM Indore made a particularly notable leap, moving up to feature in the 151–200 band. Strong performance in important areas is indicated by this upward tendency, which is probably connected to its demanding academic curriculum and fruitful graduation outcomes.