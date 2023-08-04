AIIMS MSc Nursing seat allocation result 2023 announced for round 2, check at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS MSc Nursing Seat Allocation Result 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the result of seat allocation for AIIMS MSc Nursing. Candidates can check their allotted seats online at the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in. They have to confirm the allotted seats through AIIMS MSc Nursing seat allocation till August 8, 2023.

The official notice reads, "All candidates who have been allotted a Seat (AIIMS and Subject/Specialty) in the 2nd Round of Online Seat Allocation are required to visit the online seat allocation portal and actively exercise the following options starting from 11:00 AM on August 04, 2023, to 05:00 PM on August 08, 2023,(Tuesday) and report to allotted AIIMS by Tuesday, August 8, 2023 upto 5:00 p.m. with the original documents/Demand Draft."

It has been stated in the notice that, in case a candidate who had chosen option 2 after the 1st round of online seat allocation gets a better choice of seat (AIIMS and Subject/Specialty), the released seat (AIIMS and Subject/Specialty) is offered to the next (remaining) eligible candidates as per merit order used for the 2nd round of online seat allocation).

How to check AIIMS M.Sc. Nursing seat allotment result 2023 for round 2?

For the online open round of seat allocation, the order will be based on the original merit list. They can check below the steps to know how to download the AIIMS MSc nursing seat allocation pdf:

Step 1: Go to the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to important announcements section

Step 3: Now, click on result of the 2nd Round of online seat allocation of AIIMS M.Sc. Nursing courses 2023

Step 4: A pdf file will appear on a new page

Step 5: Download and save it for future references

Documents needed for AIIMS M.Sc. Nursing 2023 Counselling

The list of documents that are required to be submitted along with one set of self-attested photocopies are provided below:

Offer Letter

Seat allocation letter

Final Registration Slip

Admit Card issued by AIIMS

Class 10th certificate showing date of birth

Degree/provisional/passing Certificate of B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/ B.Sc. Nursing (Post-certificate)/PostBasic/B.Sc. Nursing (4 years) from any recognized University, with 60% marks for Gen/OBC/EWS candidates and 55% marks for SC/ST candidates

Marksheet of the qualifying examination

Certificate of Registration as Nurse and Midwife (RN/RM) with any State Nursing Council.

Proof of recognition of college from where the candidate has completed B.Sc.(Hons.) Nursing/ B.Sc. Nursing (Post-certificate)/Post-Basic/B.Sc. Nursing (4 years)

