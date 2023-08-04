NExT Exam from which Batch? 2025 May be the New Date

NExT Exam: The government is planning to instruct the National Medical Commission (NMC) to issue a new notification regarding the National Exit Test (NExT). The government wants the NMC to clarify to medical students that NExT will be conducted in 2025, not 2024 as previously announced.

The Union Health Ministry is also requesting that the NMC, which oversees medical education, give clearer instructions and correct any "discrepancies" in the earlier notice.

The first NExT will be taken by the 2020 MBBS batch. A senior official from the health ministry said, "We are also writing to the NMC to produce a fresh notification indicating the intent and also addressing the inconsistencies that were present in the notification published previously.

NMC Postpones National Exit Test Following Protests

The NMC had postponed the exam till further notice following the widespread protest against it. According to the official announcement of NMC, "All the stakeholders are hereby informed that the National Exit Test (NExT) examination is deferred on the advice of the Ministry dated July 11, 2023, till further directions from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.”

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Post-Graduate Seats (NEET-PG), the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), and the final-year MBBS exams will all be replaced by NExT. These exams are required for foreign medical graduates who wish to practice medicine in India.

About NExT Exam

In India, undergraduate medical students will take a new exam called the National Exit Test (NExT) to gauge their knowledge and abilities. To register with the Medical Council of India and begin practicing medicine in India, all MBBS graduates—regardless of whether they attended school in India or abroad—will need to pass NExT.

The exam will be administered using a computer-based format twice a year in May and November. The exam will be held in two steps - Steps 1 and 2. Step 1 will cover six subjects, while Step 2 will cover seven.

