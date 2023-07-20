Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration To Start Tomorrow, Check Schedule, Steps to Register Here

ANIIMS NEET UG Counselling 2023: Andaman & Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences (ANIIMS), Port Blair will begin the counselling registration process for NEET UG 2023 tomorrow: July 21. Those medical aspirants who have qualified for the NEET UG entrance exam will be able to register for medical counselling through the official website: collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, the last date to submit the counselling registration form is July 28, 2023. In order to register for the NEET undergraduate counselling, candidates need to make upload the required documents and submit the prescribed registration fee online.

According to the official notification, NEET-qualified candidates will be admitted through All India quota and state quota counselling. Out of the total approved 114 seats, 17 seats of the All India quota will be filled by online counselling by the MCC and the rest of the 97 seats will be admitted under the state quota (10 EWS plus 87 Category seats).

ANIIMS NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates

Events Dates Submission of duly filled application form starts on July 21, 2023 (10 am) Last date for submission of the application form July 28, 2023 Publication of Provisional merit list July 29, 2023 (5 pm) Appeal & Grievance July 31, 2023 (till 5 pm) Display of Final Merit list August 1, 2023 (5 pm) 1st Round of Counseling & verification of documents August 3 to 4, 2023 (from 9 am onwards) Last date of joining August 8, 2023 2nd Round of Counseling & verification of documents August 27, 2023 (from 9 am onwards) Last date of joining September 1, 2023 Mop up Counseling September 10, 2023 Last Date of Joining September 15, 2023 Commencement of Academic session for the MBBS year 2023-24 September 1, 2023

How to register for Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG Counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to register for the ANIIMS NEET UG counselling 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of ANIIMS NEET UG 2023 - collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out all the details in the NEET UG Counselling application form

Step 5: Upload the valid documents in the given format

Step 6: Submit the application fees as per the category

Step 7: Download and print a hardcopy of counselling registration form for future use

