Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration To Start Tomorrow, Check Schedule, Steps to Register Here

ANIIMS NEET UG Counselling 2023: ANIIMS Port Blair will start the registrations for NEET UG counselling tomorrow: July 21, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can register through the official website: collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 20, 2023 17:22 IST
ANIIMS NEET UG Counselling 2023: Andaman & Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences (ANIIMS), Port Blair will begin the counselling registration process for NEET UG 2023 tomorrow: July 21. Those medical aspirants who have qualified for the NEET UG entrance exam will be able to register for medical counselling through the official website: collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, the last date to submit the counselling registration form is July 28, 2023. In order to register for the NEET undergraduate counselling, candidates need to make upload the required documents and submit the prescribed registration fee online. 

According to the official notification, NEET-qualified candidates will be admitted through All India quota and state quota counselling. Out of the total approved 114 seats, 17 seats of the All India quota will be filled by online counselling by the MCC and the rest of the 97 seats will be admitted under the state quota (10 EWS plus 87 Category seats).

Check the official notice here

ANIIMS NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates 

Candidates who are interested in applying for the HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 can check the schedule in the table given below:

Events

Dates

Submission of duly filled application form starts on

July 21, 2023 (10 am)

Last date for submission of the application form

July 28, 2023

Publication of Provisional merit list

July 29, 2023 (5 pm)

Appeal & Grievance

July 31, 2023 (till 5 pm)

Display of Final Merit list

August 1, 2023 (5 pm)

1st Round of Counseling & verification of

documents

August 3 to 4, 2023 (from 9 am onwards)

Last date of joining

August 8, 2023

2nd Round of Counseling & verification of

documents

August 27, 2023 (from 9 am onwards)

Last date of joining

September 1, 2023

Mop up Counseling 

September 10, 2023

Last Date of Joining

September 15, 2023

Commencement of Academic session for the MBBS year 2023-24

September 1, 2023

How to register for Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG Counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to register for the ANIIMS NEET UG counselling 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of ANIIMS NEET UG 2023  - collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out all the details in the NEET UG Counselling application form 

Step 5: Upload the valid documents in the given format

Step 6: Submit the application fees as per the category

Step 7: Download and print a hardcopy of counselling registration form for future use

Also Read: Official NEET Counselling 2023 Dates Confirmed, Check NEET PG Round-Wise Counselling Schedule, Notice and Latest News
