Official NEET Counselling 2023 Dates Confirmed, Check NEET PG Round-Wise Counselling Schedule, Notice and Latest News

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Date Confirmed: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the dates for conducting NEET PG counselling. As per the given schedule, the counselling registration for the first round will start from July 27, 2023. Qualified NEET PG candidates can participate in counselling rounds by registering online at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the NEET counselling 2023 will be held in four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and Stray Vacancy Round. MCC NEET counselling 2023 is conducted for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100% in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programs based on NEET.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 1

Candidates can check below round-wise NEET PG counselling schedule:

NEET Events Dates NEET PG Registration July 27, 2023 NEET Choice filling/Locking July 28 to August 2, 2023 NEET Seat allotment August 3 to 4, 2023 NEET PG counselling provisional result August 5, 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal August 6, 2023 Reporting/ Joining August 7 to 13, 2023 Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC August 14 to 16, 2023

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Rounds

MCC conducts four rounds of NEET Postgraduate counselling, which are as follows:

NEET PG Counselling Round 1

NEET Counselling Round 2

NEET Counselling Round 3

NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round

How to register for NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1?

Candidates have to register to participate in the PG medical counselling rounds. Go through the steps to know how to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the online registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the NEET PG roll number, password and security pin in the provided space

Step 4: Fill in details such as their name, registration number, personal details, academic details and the details mentioned on their NEET result

Step 5: Make the payment of the registration fees, submit and take a printout

