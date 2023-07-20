NEET Counselling 2023 LIVE Updates: Check NEET UG Counselling Registration Date, Fees, Official Website at mcc.nic.in

  1. Home
NEET 2023 Counselling Registration: MCC has started the counselling registrations of NEET UG for all qualified candidates today: July 20, 2023, at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can register, fill in their choices and submit the registration fee. Get latest updates on medical counselling here

Updated: Jul 20, 2023 13:55 IST
Get here all the latest news updates related to NEET UG Counselling registration and choice filling process

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registrations for NEET UG counselling today: July 20, 2023. The counselling schedule has been released online. Medical aspirants who have qualified for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2023 can fill out the registration form by entering the necessary details through the official website: mcc.nic.in. 

According to the given schedule, the registration and payment of round 1 will start on July 20, 2023, and ends on July 25, 2023. The choice locking facility will be conducted between July 22 and 26, 2023. The processing of round 1 seat allotment will be on July 28 and 20, 2023, after which the result will be declared on July 29, 2023.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link 

Check Latest Updates on NEET UG Counselling 2023!

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Reservation Policy for 15% AIQ seats

The reservation policy of the Central Government for the NEET-UG Counselling in All India Quota is as follows:

Category

Percentage (%)

SC

15%

ST

7.5%

OBC - (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list

27%

EWS - as per Central Government norms

10%

PwD - Horizontal Reservation as per NMC norms

5%

 Updated as on July 20, 2023, at 1.55 pm

NEET Counselling 2023 Round -1 Process

Candidates can check the NEET UG round 1 counselling process below:

  • Main counselling registration which will include payment of non-refundable registration fee and refundable security deposit
  • Exercising of Choices and Locking of choices on all days
  • Process of Seat Allotment Round-1
  • Publication of the result of Round-1 on MCC website
  • Uploading of essential certificates after the declaration of result
  • Physical Reporting with original documents at the allotted Medical/Dental College against round 1

 Updated as on July 20, 2023, at 1.48 pm

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations for Round 1 Started 

MCC) has started the registrations for NEET UG counselling for round 1 in online mode. Check image of the login window below:

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023

Updated as on July 20, 2023, at 1.25 pm

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Rounds

The Medical Counselling Committee conducts four rounds of NEET counselling as given below:

  • NEET UG Counselling Round 1
  • NEET Counselling Round 2
  • NEET Counselling Mop-up Round
  • NEET UG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round

Updated as on July 20, 2023, at 1.20 pm

How to register for NEET Counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to register for the NEET undergraduate counselling in online mode. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC  - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link to register for the NEET UG counselling 

Step 3: Now, enter the details such as NEET roll number, password and security pin

Step 4: Enter all the necessary details such as their name, registration number, personal details, academic details and other details in the provided space

Step 5: Make the online payment of registration fees and then submit

Step 6: Take a printout of the registration confirmation page for future use

Updated as on July 20, 2023, at 1.10 pm

MCC NEET UG 2023 Official website

The NEET UG 2023 counselling will be conducted in online mode at mcc.nic.in. The counselling process for NEET 2023 is expected to begin soon. Candidates can check the image of the official website below:

Updated as on July 20, 2023, at 1 pm

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Highlights

Candidates can check the table for the overview of NEET UG counselling: 

Particulars

Overview 

Conducting Body

Medical Counselling Committee

Counselling Website

mcc.nic.in

Mode of NEET Counselling

Online

Types of NEET Counselling

Central and States

Types of Seat Quota for NEET Counselling
  • All India Quota (AIQ)
  • State Quota (AQ)

Ratio of Seat Types of NEET Counselling

AIQ: 15% of Govt Seats, 100% of Deemed and Central University seats, ESIC, AFMC, AIIMS and JIPMER seats

State Quota: 85% of Govt seats, 100% of private seats of the state

Institutes Participating in NEET UG Counselling

All government and private medical, dental and certain nursing colleges

