NEET Counselling 2023 LIVE Updates: Check NEET UG Counselling Registration Date, Fees, Official Website at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registrations for NEET UG counselling today: July 20, 2023. The counselling schedule has been released online. Medical aspirants who have qualified for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2023 can fill out the registration form by entering the necessary details through the official website: mcc.nic.in.

According to the given schedule, the registration and payment of round 1 will start on July 20, 2023, and ends on July 25, 2023. The choice locking facility will be conducted between July 22 and 26, 2023. The processing of round 1 seat allotment will be on July 28 and 20, 2023, after which the result will be declared on July 29, 2023.

