NEET Counselling 2023 LIVE Updates: Check NEET UG Counselling Registration Date, Fees, Official Website at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registrations for NEET UG counselling today: July 20, 2023. The counselling schedule has been released online. Medical aspirants who have qualified for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2023 can fill out the registration form by entering the necessary details through the official website: mcc.nic.in.
According to the given schedule, the registration and payment of round 1 will start on July 20, 2023, and ends on July 25, 2023. The choice locking facility will be conducted between July 22 and 26, 2023. The processing of round 1 seat allotment will be on July 28 and 20, 2023, after which the result will be declared on July 29, 2023.
NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations
NEET UG Counselling 2023
NEET UG Counselling 2023: Reservation Policy for 15% AIQ seats
The reservation policy of the Central Government for the NEET-UG Counselling in All India Quota is as follows:
NEET Counselling 2023 Round -1 Process
Candidates can check the NEET UG round 1 counselling process below:
NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations for Round 1 Started
MCC) has started the registrations for NEET UG counselling for round 1 in online mode. Check image of the login window below:
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Rounds
The Medical Counselling Committee conducts four rounds of NEET counselling as given below:
How to register for NEET Counselling 2023 online?
Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to register for the NEET undergraduate counselling in online mode.
Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link to register for the NEET UG counselling
Step 3: Now, enter the details such as NEET roll number, password and security pin
Step 4: Enter all the necessary details such as their name, registration number, personal details, academic details and other details in the provided space
Step 5: Make the online payment of registration fees and then submit
Step 6: Take a printout of the registration confirmation page for future use
MCC NEET UG 2023 Official website
The NEET UG 2023 counselling will be conducted in online mode at mcc.nic.in. The counselling process for NEET 2023 is expected to begin soon. Candidates can check the image of the official website below:
NEET UG Counselling 2023 Highlights
Candidates can check the table for the overview of NEET UG counselling: