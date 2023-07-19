AP ECET 2023 Counselling Web Option Window Open, Get Direct Link Here

AP ECET 2023 Counselling Web Options Entry: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the AP ECET 2023 counselling choice-filling process. Eligible candidates can visit the official website to fill out the choices for the counselling procedure. The last date for students to complete the AP ECET 2023 web options is July 21, 2023.

The AP ECET 2023 counselling web choice option is open on the official website. Candidates who have completed the registration process can visit the official website and fill out the web options for the counselling allotment. According to the schedule, the change of web options will be available on July 22, 2023.

AP ECET 2023 counselling web options entry link is available on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can also visit the website through the link provided below.

AP ECET 2023 Counselling Web Options Entry - Click Here

Steps to Complete AP ECET 2023 Web Option Entry

The AP ECET 2023 web options entry process is open for candidates. Students can follow the steps provided below to complete the allotment process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP ECET counselling

Step 2: Click on the AP ECET web options entry link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth in the given link

Step 4: Enter the options in the order of preference

Step 5: Save the options and click on the final submission link

AP ECET 2023 seat allotment results will be available on July 25, 2023. Candidates allotted seats in the allotment process can complete the self-reporting from July 25 to 30, 2023. When reporting for admissions candidates are required to submit all the required documents.

Also Read: JEECUP 2023 Admit Card Released? UP Polytechnic Exam Date Revised