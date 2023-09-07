AP OAMDC 2023-24 Phase 2 Registration Ends Today; Get Direct Link Here

AP OAMDC 2023-24: Andhra Pradesh State Council of State Education, APSCHE will close the registration window for the Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) today: September 7, 2023. Eligible candidates must apply on the official website: oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in before the last date.

Candidates belonging to OC and BC categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 400 and 300 respectively. Whereas, SC and ST candidates must pay Rs 200 for registration. Candidates can also get the direct link to register for AP OAMDC 2023-24 here.

The direct link to apply is mentioned below:

AP OAMDC 2023-24: Check List of Documents Required

The mandatory files are mentioned below:

Class 10 Marksheet Class 12 Marksheet Transfer Certificate (TC) Study certificate from Class 6 to Intermediate EWS certificate (if applicable) Income certificate Residence Certificate Integrated community certificate Andhra Pradesh residence certificate of father or mother

How to Apply for AP OAMDC 2023-24?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the application and fee payment link available on the homepage

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and keep a hardcopy for reference

About AP Online Degree Admissions

AP OADMC 2023-24 is held for admissions into general UG programmes

(B.A., B.Sc., B.Com., BBA., B.Voc., BCA, BBA, BFA, 5-year integrated PG

programmes with Intermediate qualifications, etc. (excluding Engineering and

Pharmacy streams).

