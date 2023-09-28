AP OAMDC 2023 Phase 3 Registration Closes Today, Get Direct Link To Register Here

AP OAMDC 2023 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will close the registration window for the Andhra Pradesh Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges (AP OAMDC) counselling today: September 28, 2023. Candidates who are interested in applying for the web based counselling and are yet to register can fill out the AP OAMDC application form through the official website - oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in.

As per the given schedule, the exercise of the web options will be available from September 29 to October 1, 2023. The seats will be allotted on October 5, 2023. Candidates can check the below-given link to register for the AP OAMDC phase 3 counselling 2023.

AP OAMDC 2023 Counselling Registrations for Phase 3 round - Direct Link (Click Here)

AP OAMDC 203 Important Dates

Candidates can go through the AP OAMDC phase 3 counselling schedule in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates AP OAMDC counselling registration window closes September 28, 2023 Exercising of web options September 29 to October 1, 2023. Allotments October 5, 2023

How to register for AP OAMDC Phase 3 counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the AP OAMDC counselling registration form for the phase 3 round.

Step 1: Visit the official website - oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to fill out the AP OAMDC registration form

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details and make the payment of the registration fee

Step 5: Upload all the documents required

Step 6: Go through the details and submit the form

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future use

