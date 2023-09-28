CAT 2023 Edit Window Closes Today, Exam on November 26

IIM CAT Correction Window 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will close the application correction window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) exam today: September 28, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have already registered and submitted their application forms but haven’t made the corrections yet can do the same by visiting the official website - iimcat.ac.in, before 5 pm.

As per the details available on the official website, candidates can only edit the necessary details including the candidate’s photograph, signature and test city in their CAT 2023 application form. The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow will conduct the CAT exam 2023 on November 26.

CAT 2023 Edit Window Link - Available Now

CAT Exam Dates 2023

Candidates can check the exam dates related to the Common Admission Test (CAT) exam 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates CAT correction window closes September 28, 2023 (upto 5 pm) CAT exam date November 26, 2023

Details that can be edited in CAT registration form 2023?

Candidates who want to make the changes in their CAT 2023 application form can go through the details that can be edited in the application form.

Photograph change/re-upload Signature change/re-upload Test city preference change

How to make corrections in the CAT registration form 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to edit their CAT 2023 application form in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the candidate's login button available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required details

Step 5: Now, complete the modifications in the application form

Step 6: Submit the details and download the confirmation page for future use

