GATE 2024 Registration Ends Tomorrow at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Check Last Date to Apply With Late Fee, List of Documents Here

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore) will be closing the regular registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on September 29, 2023 (tomorrow). Candidates can apply for the GATE 2024 without paying any late fee online at gate2024.iisc.ac.in by tomorrow. However, IISc will allow still candidates to apply for the GATE registration with payment of a late fee from September 30, 2023.

They have to pay an additional Rs 500 as a late fee while applying for the GATE 2024 till October 13. As per the schedule released, the IISc Bangalore will be conducting the GATE exam on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. This year, IISc Bangalore has received nearly 25% of applications compared to last year.

GATE Dates 2024

Candidates willing to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can check below the table to know the last day of application and other important dates:

Events Dates Last date to apply without any late fees September 29, 2023 Last date to registration with a late fee October 13, 2023 GATE application correction window ends November 11, 2023 GATE admit card January 3, 2024 GATE February 3,4,10, & 11, 2024 GATE result March 16, 2024

How to apply for GATE 2024?

Candidates can visit the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in to apply for the entrance exam. To appear in the GATE exam they have to pay the specified application fee without which they will not be selected. Go through the steps to register for GATE 2024:

Step 1: Go to the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the - Apply online link, available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, register by using mobile number, name and email id

Step 4: Log in using the credentials and complete the application for GATE by filling in personal details and uploading the documents

Step 5: To submit the form pay the application fee by using debit card, credit card

GATE Application Fees 2024

Candidates can pay the GATE exam fees online through net banking/debit card/credit card. Check below is the application fee that candidates will have to pay:

Categories Registration fee for Regular Period Registration fee during the Extended Period Female candidates (per paper) Rs 900 Rs 1400 SC / ST / PwD* category candidates (per paper) Rs 900 Rs 1400 All other candidates including foreign nationals (per paper) Rs 1800 Rs 2300

Documents Required For Filling the Online Application Form In GATE 2024

While filling up the form, candidates are required to upload the below-mentioned documents:

Passport size photograph

Candidate’s signature

Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format (if applicable)

Scanned copy of PwD Certificate in pdf format (if applicable)

Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format (if applicable)

Scanned copy of valid photo Identity document: Aadhar-UID (preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License

The photo ID must have the Name and date of birth of the candidate and a unique photo ID number. This photo ID must be carried in original to the examination hall for verification

