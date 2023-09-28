GATE 2024 Registration Ends Tomorrow at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Check Last Date to Apply With Late Fee, List of Documents Here

  1. Home
GATE 2024: The last date to apply for the PG engineering entrance exam is tomorrow: September 29, 2023, without paying any late fees. Candidates who cannot fill up GATE 2024 application form by tomorrow will have to pay the late fees to apply online at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Get latest updates here

Updated: Sep 28, 2023 09:21 IST
GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore) will be closing the regular registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on September 29, 2023 (tomorrow). Candidates can apply for the GATE 2024 without paying any late fee online at gate2024.iisc.ac.in by tomorrow. However, IISc will allow still candidates to apply for the GATE registration with payment of a late fee from September 30, 2023. 

They have to pay an additional Rs 500 as a late fee while applying for the GATE 2024 till October 13. As per the schedule released, the IISc Bangalore will be conducting the GATE exam on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. This year,  IISc Bangalore has received nearly 25% of applications compared to last year.

GATE 2024 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now) 

GATE Dates 2024 

Candidates willing to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can check below the table to know the last day of application and other important dates: 

Events

Dates

Last date to apply without any late fees 

September 29, 2023

Last date to registration with a late fee 

October 13, 2023

GATE application correction window ends 

November 11, 2023

GATE admit card 

January 3, 2024

GATE 

February 3,4,10, & 11, 2024

GATE result 

March 16, 2024

How to apply for GATE 2024? 

Candidates can visit the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in to apply for the entrance exam. To appear in the GATE exam they have to pay the specified application fee without which they will not be selected. Go through the steps to register for GATE 2024: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the - Apply online link, available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, register by using mobile number, name and email id

Step 4: Log in using the credentials and complete the application for GATE by filling in personal details and uploading the documents

Step 5: To submit the form pay the application fee by using debit card, credit card

GATE Application Fees 2024

Candidates can pay the GATE exam fees online through net banking/debit card/credit card. Check below is the application fee that candidates will have to pay:

Categories

Registration fee for Regular Period

Registration fee during the Extended Period

Female candidates (per paper)

Rs 900

Rs 1400

SC / ST / PwD* category candidates (per paper)

Rs 900

Rs 1400

All other candidates including foreign nationals (per paper)

Rs 1800

Rs 2300

Documents Required For Filling the Online Application Form In GATE 2024

While filling up the form, candidates are required to upload the below-mentioned documents: 

  • Passport size photograph
  • Candidate’s signature
  • Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format (if applicable)
  • Scanned copy of PwD Certificate in pdf format (if applicable)
  • Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format (if applicable)
  • Scanned copy of valid photo Identity document: Aadhar-UID (preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License
  •  The photo ID must have the Name and date of birth of the candidate and a unique photo ID number. This photo ID must be carried in original to the examination hall for verification 

