GATE 2024 Registration Ends Tomorrow at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Check Last Date to Apply With Late Fee, List of Documents Here

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore) will be closing the regular registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on September 29, 2023 (tomorrow). Candidates can apply for the GATE 2024 without paying any late fee online at gate2024.iisc.ac.in by tomorrow. However, IISc will allow still candidates to apply for the GATE registration with payment of a late fee from September 30, 2023.
They have to pay an additional Rs 500 as a late fee while applying for the GATE 2024 till October 13. As per the schedule released, the IISc Bangalore will be conducting the GATE exam on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. This year, IISc Bangalore has received nearly 25% of applications compared to last year.
GATE 2024 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)
GATE Dates 2024
Candidates willing to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can check below the table to know the last day of application and other important dates:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date to apply without any late fees
|
September 29, 2023
|
Last date to registration with a late fee
|
October 13, 2023
|
GATE application correction window ends
|
November 11, 2023
|
GATE admit card
|
January 3, 2024
|
GATE
|
February 3,4,10, & 11, 2024
|
GATE result
|
March 16, 2024
How to apply for GATE 2024?
Candidates can visit the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in to apply for the entrance exam. To appear in the GATE exam they have to pay the specified application fee without which they will not be selected. Go through the steps to register for GATE 2024:
Step 1: Go to the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the - Apply online link, available on the homepage
Step 3: Now, register by using mobile number, name and email id
Step 4: Log in using the credentials and complete the application for GATE by filling in personal details and uploading the documents
Step 5: To submit the form pay the application fee by using debit card, credit card
GATE Application Fees 2024
Candidates can pay the GATE exam fees online through net banking/debit card/credit card. Check below is the application fee that candidates will have to pay:
|
Categories
|
Registration fee for Regular Period
|
Registration fee during the Extended Period
|
Female candidates (per paper)
|
Rs 900
|
Rs 1400
|
SC / ST / PwD* category candidates (per paper)
|
Rs 900
|
Rs 1400
|
All other candidates including foreign nationals (per paper)
|
Rs 1800
|
Rs 2300
Documents Required For Filling the Online Application Form In GATE 2024
While filling up the form, candidates are required to upload the below-mentioned documents:
- Passport size photograph
- Candidate’s signature
- Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format (if applicable)
- Scanned copy of PwD Certificate in pdf format (if applicable)
- Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format (if applicable)
- Scanned copy of valid photo Identity document: Aadhar-UID (preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License
- The photo ID must have the Name and date of birth of the candidate and a unique photo ID number. This photo ID must be carried in original to the examination hall for verification
Also Read: COMEDK UGET 2024 to be held on May 12 for Engineering, Check Schedule Here