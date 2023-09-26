COMEDK UGET 2024 to be held on May 12 for Engineering, Check Schedule Here

COMEDK UGET Exam 2024: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMDEK) has announced the COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) exam date for engineering programmes. The COMEDK UGET 2024 will be conducted on May 12, 2024, as per the schedule released. The entrance exam will be held in an online computer-based format.

The official notification regarding the COMEDK UGET registration and eligibility is expected to be released soon at the official website: comedk.org. The notice states, “A detailed calendar of events and the information Brochure along with eligibility criteria in this behalf would be hosted on the website comedk.org in due Course.”

COMEDK UGET Exam Date 2024

As of now, only the exam date has been announced for the engineering stream. Earlier, COMEDK has been mandated by the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) comprising more than 150 engineering colleges to hold the exam on the second Sunday of May. Check the table for detailed information:

Events Dates COMEDK UGET Exam for Engineering May 12, 2024 COMEDK UGET Registration To be notified

Who are eligible to appear for COMEDK UGET Exam 2024?

As per the eligibility criteria, general candidates who have passed class 12th or II PUC with a minimum of 45% aggregate marks and reserved category (SC, ST and OBC candidates) with 40% in Physics, Chemistry And Mathematics along with Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Computer Science, Electronics as one of the optional subjects are eligible to apply. Those applicants with a diploma will not be considered eligible for the COMEDK exam 2024.

How to apply for COMEDK UGET 2024?

The entrance exam is held for admission to over 150 Engineering colleges in Karnataka. COMEDK also conducts a common counselling process for admitting students to these colleges. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to fill COMEDK form:

Step 1: Go to the official website: comedk.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the COMEDK UGET 2024 registration link

Step 3: Register by entering all the asked details

Step 4: Login and fill up the COMEDK UGET form

Sep 5: Upload the specified documents and pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit the COMEDK UGET application form and save it for future reference

