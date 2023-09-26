Assam University UG Admission 2023 Portal For Final Round Begins Tomorrow, Check Schedule Here

Assam UG Admission 2023: The Assam Higher Education Admission portal will be opened for the final round of Assam Undergraduate (UG) admissions tomorrow: September 27, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the final round admissions to get admission into various UG programmes for the academic year 2023 can fill out the registration form through the official website - assamadmission.samarth.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the final date for the cancellation of the admission of students who have communicated to the institutions about their admission in other institutions through CUET or other means of selection is September 27 to 29, 2023. Candidates can submit their applications between September 27 and 28, 2023. The direct link to register for the Assam UG admissions 2023 will be provided below.

Assam Higher Education Admission portal will be opened for the 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬. The time-line in the https://t.co/dvPjAg0580 is below. @higherednassam pic.twitter.com/87WrrmsjpJ — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) September 26, 2023