Assam University UG Admission 2023 Portal For Final Round Begins Tomorrow, Check Schedule Here

Assam UG Admission 2023: Assam Higher Education Admission portal will be opened for the final round of Assam UG admissions tomorrow: September 27, 2023. Candidates can fill out the registration form at assamadmission.samarth.ac.in. Check the schedule here.

Updated: Sep 26, 2023 12:10 IST
Assam UG Admission 2023: The Assam Higher Education Admission portal will be opened for the final round of Assam Undergraduate (UG) admissions tomorrow: September 27, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the final round admissions to get admission into various UG programmes for the academic year 2023 can fill out the registration form through the official website  - assamadmission.samarth.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the final date for the cancellation of the admission of students who have communicated to the institutions about their admission in other institutions through CUET or other means of selection is September 27 to 29, 2023. Candidates can submit their applications between September 27 and 28, 2023. The direct link to register for the Assam UG admissions 2023 will be provided below.

