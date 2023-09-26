Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Begins Today, Get Direct Link Here

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Maharashtra NEET PG round 3 counselling registrations begin today: September 26, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who did not get themselves registered in the previous round of the counselling can fill out the registration form through the official website - cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login.

As per the revised schedule, the last date to apply for the Maha NEET PG counselling round 3 is October 2, 2023, (upto 6 pm). Candidates can make the payment of the registration fees and security money till October 2, 2023 (upto 11.59 pm). They are required to upload the necessary documents in the given format till October 3, 2023. The state counselling committee will release the general list of the registered candidates along with the combined common provisional merit list on October 3, 2023.

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Revised Schedule

Medical aspirants who are interested in applying for the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023 can check the revised schedule in the table below:

Events Dates Online registrations September 26, 2023 Last date to fill out the registration form October 2, 2023, (upto 6 pm) Payment of Registration Fees October 2, 2023 (upto 11.59 pm) Last date to upload of all required Colored Scan Original Documents in pdf after successful Payment October 3, 2023 Publication of General List of Registered Candidates October 3, 2023 Publication of Combined Common Provisional State Merit List October 3, 2023 Grievance on Provisional Merit list through login of the candidate October 4, 2023 (till 5.30 pm) Publication of Seat Matrix for CAP-3 October 3, 2023 Online Preference/Choice Form Filling Process of eligible candidates for CAP- 3 of NEET-PG-2023 & NEET MDS-2023 October 4 to 5, 2023 (upto 11.59 pm) Declaration of Third Selection List (CAP-3) of NEETPG-2023 & NEET MDS-2023 October 7, 2023 Physical Joining with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque at the allotted college October 8 to 10, 2023 (till 5.30 pm)

Revised qualifying criteria for NEET PGM 2023 and NEET MDS 2023

As per the official notice, the Directorate General of Health Services Medical Counselling Committee, Govt. of India (Office of MCC) New Delhi has reduced the qualifying percentile for admission to NEET PG 2023 and NEET MDS 2023 as per above referred letter. Candidates can check the revised qualifying criteria for NEET PGM 2023 and NEET MDS 2023 in the table given below:

For NEET PGM 2023

S.No Category Revised qualifying percentile 1 All categories ZERO

For NEET MDS 2023

S.No Category Revised qualifying percentile 1 General (OPEN/EWS) 18.193 2 General PWD (OPEN/EWS PWD) 13.193 3 Reserved Category (Including Reserved PWD) 8.193

Important Instructions for candidates registering for Maharashtra NEET PG counselling round 3

Eligible and interested candidates can check the below-given instructions before applying for the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling round 3.

As per MCC information brochure candidates joined in All India Round 3 shall not be eligible for State counselling CAP Round 3. Candidates should take note of the same.

Candidates allotted a seat through State counselling Round 3 will have to join the allotted seat and they will not be eligible for any subsequent rounds.

Similarly, data of Joined candidates of CAP Round 3 will be shared with MCC for further process and such candidates will not be eligible for any subsequent rounds of any counselling.

Also Read: UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List Out at upneet.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

