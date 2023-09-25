  1. Home
UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List Today at upneet.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: DMET, Uttar Pradesh will issue the merit list for the UP NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy round counselling today: September 25, 2023. Once released, candidates who have participated in the counselling round can check and download the merit list at upneet.gov.in. Get the direct link here.

Updated: Sep 25, 2023 11:16 IST
UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Director General, Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh will release the merit list for the UP NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy round counselling today: September 25, 2023, in online mode. Once released, registered candidates who have participated in the counselling round can check and download the merit list from the official website - upneet.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the online choice-filling process for the UP NEET UG stray vacancy round will start from September 26 to 28, 2023. The counselling committee will release the result on September 29, 2023. Candidates can download their allotment letters on September 30, October 1 and 3, 2023. 

UP NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List - Direct Link (To be available today) 

UP NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round Counselling 2023 Dates

Medical aspirants can check the dates related to the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Release of merit list 

September 25 ,2023

Online choice filling process 

September 26, 2023 (till 11 am) to September 28, 2023 (till 5 pm)

Announcement of result 

September 29, 2023

Date of downloading allotment letter 

September 30, October 1 and 3, 2023

How to download the UP NEET UG Stray Vacancy round merit list 2023?

Registered and eligible candidates can go through the below-given steps to know how to download the state merit list for UP NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling online.

Step 1: Visit the official portal - upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the UP NEET UG stray vacancy round merit list available on the homepage

Step 3: The merit list will be displayed in the form of a PDF

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future reference

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
