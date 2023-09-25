MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registrations For Round 3 Ends Today at mcc.nic.in, Seat Allotment On Sept 28

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the registration and choice-filling process for the NEET PG 2023 round 3 counselling today: September 25, 2023, in online mode. As per the revised schedule, candidates who are interested in applying for state medical counselling to get admission into various PG courses and have not registered yet can fill out the registration form through the official website - mcc.nic.in.

The registration window will be open till 12 pm today: September 25, 2023, as per the server timing and the fee payment facility will be available till 3 pm. Medical aspirants can fill out their preferred choices till 11.59 pm of September 25. The choice locking window will be available from 4 pm to 11.59 pm respectively. The counselling committee will start the processing of seat allotment from September 26 to 27, 2023. The result will be released on September 28, 2023. Shortlisted candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges/institutions from September 29 to October 6, 2023.

Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the NEET PG counselling 2023 round 3 registrations.

NEET PG counselling 2023 round 3 registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to register for MCC NEET PG counselling 2023 round 3 online?

The registration window is open till 12 pm today: September 25, 2023. Candidates can go through the steps that are given below to complete their registrations.

Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the NEET PG counselling 2023

Step 3: A new login window will be appeared on the screen

Step 4: Register yourself using the required login credentials

Step 5: Now, login using the newly created details

Step 6: Fill out the entire application form and upload all the documents required

Step 7: Make the fee payment of registration fee

Step 8: Go through the mcc.nic.in NEET PG 2023 application form and save

Step 9: Download the confirmation page for future use

Also Read: Bihar NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Choice Filling Begins Today, Seat Allotment on Sept 29

