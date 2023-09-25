Bihar NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Choice Filling Begins Today, Seat Allotment on Sept 29

Bihar NEET UG Round 3 Counselling: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will begin the registration cum choice filling for Bihar NEET UG round 3 counselling today, September 25, 2023. According to the notification available on the official website, BCECEB has released the rank cards of all eligible candidates who have filled out their round 2 online registration form between September 20 and 22, 2023. Candidates can download their Bihar NEET UG round 3 counselling rank card by entering their UGMAC ID and date of birth in the given link.

Following the download of the Bihar NEET UG round 3 rank card, candidates can enter their choices for the online counselling process. The last date for students to enter the choices is September 27, 2023. Based on the choices entered the Bihar NEET UG round 2 provisional seat allotment result will be announced on September 29, 2023.

Bihar NEET UG round 3 online registration link is available on the official counselling website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Eligible candidates can also register for the seat allotment process through the link given here.

Bihar NEET UG Round 3 Rankcard - Click Here

Bihar NEET UG Round 3 Choice Filling - Click Here

Bihar NEET UG Round 3 Choice Filling Process

The NEET UG round 3 counselling choice filling link is available on the official website of Bihar NEET UG. When entering the choices candidates are advised to cross-check the choices carefully and save the changes. Follow the steps given here to enter the choices for allotment.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar NEET UG

Step 2: Click on the UGMAC counselling portal

Step 3: Enter the UGMAC ID and date of birth or the email ID and password to login

Step 4: Click on the choice filling link and enter the required details

Step 5: Save the choices entered and click on submit

