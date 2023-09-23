AP PECET Counselling 2023 Registration Last Date, Web Options From Sept 26 at pecet-sche.aptonline.in

AP PECET 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the AP PECET 2023 counselling registration today. September 23, 2023. Candidates yet to submit their registrations for the counselling process can visit the official website of AP PECET 2023 and register.

The AP PECET 2023 registration link is available online. To complete the registrations, candidates are advised to visit the official website and click on the candidate registration link available on the homepage. After registration, students can complete the web options entry process and submit the applications with the required documents. The link for entering the web options will be available from September 26, 2023.

AP PECET 2023 registration link is available on the official website - pecet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates eligible for admission can complete the registration process through the link available here.

AP PECET Counselling Registration - Click Here

Steps to Complete AP PECET 2023 Counselling Registration

The registration link for AP PECET 2023 is available on the official counselling portal. Students applying for the counselling round can complete the registration process through the link available here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP PECET counselling

Step 2: Click on the PECET counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Fill out the details in the registration link

Step 5: Upload all the documents for the verification process

Step 6: Submit the registration fee and click on the final submission link

AP PECET 2023 allotment results will be announced on September 30, 2023. Students allotted seats can complete the self-reporting and admission process by October 7, 2023

