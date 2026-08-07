BCECE UGMAC 2026: Application and Choice Filling To Begin at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in on August 10

BCECE UGMAC 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the date of launch of the portal for online application and choice filling. According to the advertisement, the Board will begin the applications portal from August 10, 2026. Candidates will be able to register and apply online on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Eligible and interested candidates appearing for the counseling will need to upload their NEET UG 2026 scores to appear for the application process. The Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2026 allows admission to MBBS/ BDS/ B.V.Sc. & A.H./ B.F.Sc. in government Medical / Dental / Veterinary Colleges / College of Fisheries and Private Medical / Dental Colleges of the state.

Notice for filling online application form and choice filling for UGMAC-2026 (Adv. No. BCECEB(UGMAC)-2026/02 Dated 07.08.2026)