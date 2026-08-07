BCECE UGMAC 2026: Application and Choice Filling To Begin at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in on August 10
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will begin the applications portal from August 10, 2026 on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates will need to upload their NEET UG 2026 scores to appear for the application process.
BCECE UGMAC 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the date of launch of the portal for online application and choice filling. According to the advertisement, the Board will begin the applications portal from August 10, 2026. Candidates will be able to register and apply online on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Eligible and interested candidates appearing for the counseling will need to upload their NEET UG 2026 scores to appear for the application process. The Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2026 allows admission to MBBS/ BDS/ B.V.Sc. & A.H./ B.F.Sc. in government Medical / Dental / Veterinary Colleges / College of Fisheries and Private Medical / Dental Colleges of the state.
Notice for filling online application form and choice filling for UGMAC-2026 (Adv. No. BCECEB(UGMAC)-2026/02 Dated 07.08.2026)
Steps to apply for BCECE UGMAC Counselling 2026
According to the notification and the notice, the following steps must be taken to complete the application for BCECE UGMAC Counselling 2026:
Step 1: Registration
Step 2: Multi-Step Application Form
Step 3: Application Preview & Final Submit
Step 4: Payment of Counselling Fee & Security Deposit
Step 5: Choice Filling
Step 6: Download Confirmation Page & Fee Receipt
Step 7: Download Choice Slip
BCECE UGMAC 2026 Admission: Important Note
It is mandatory to upload a proper DQ / NRI / Minority certificate issued by proper authority and in case of Ward quota seat, Ward quota certificate issued by the Registrar of Bihar Animal Science University, if required.
In case of any help or assistance, candidates can reach out to the board officials on their helpline email address at helpdesk.bceceboard@bihar.gov.in.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.