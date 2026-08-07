Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2026 Released; Check Registration Dates, Seat Matrix

Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2026: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has officially announced the schedule of Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2026 on its official website jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. This is an ongoing state-level counseling process which is organized for taking admission into MBBS, BDS and BHMS in various government as well as private medical colleges on 85% State Quota Seats basis. In order to appear for counselling, those applicants who meet the eligibility criteria are first required to register themselves online for State Merit List from August 7 to August 11, 2026 (by 3:00 PM).

After the release of merit list on August 12, 2026, the online registration and choice filling for Round 1 will be open from August 13 to August 19, 2026. The candidates need to fill and lock their preferences of medical colleges like Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur, etc. on the basis of NEET rank and Category Quotas. The provisional seat allocation result for Round 1 will be declared on August 22, 2026, and then physical document verification & institute reporting will take place from August 23 to August 28, 2026.