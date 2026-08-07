Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2026 Released; Check Registration Dates, Seat Matrix
Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2026: JCECEB has announced Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2026 for 85% state quota MBBS, BDS, and BHMS seats on jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. State merit list registration runs August 7–11, followed by publication on August 12. Round 1 choice filling takes place August 13–19, with provisional seat allotment declared on August 22.
Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2026: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has officially announced the schedule of Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2026 on its official website jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. This is an ongoing state-level counseling process which is organized for taking admission into MBBS, BDS and BHMS in various government as well as private medical colleges on 85% State Quota Seats basis. In order to appear for counselling, those applicants who meet the eligibility criteria are first required to register themselves online for State Merit List from August 7 to August 11, 2026 (by 3:00 PM).
After the release of merit list on August 12, 2026, the online registration and choice filling for Round 1 will be open from August 13 to August 19, 2026. The candidates need to fill and lock their preferences of medical colleges like Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur, etc. on the basis of NEET rank and Category Quotas. The provisional seat allocation result for Round 1 will be declared on August 22, 2026, and then physical document verification & institute reporting will take place from August 23 to August 28, 2026.
How To Check The Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2026?
To Check The Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2026, follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official JCECEB website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in through any common web browser from your personal computer or mobile phone.
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Navigate to the NEET UG Counselling 2026 tab under the online application section of the official website’s homepage.
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Login to your candidate dashboard through your registration details like NEET UG application number, roll number, and password.
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Verify your merit rank, category, and eligibility details through the published state merit list in PDF form online.
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Choose your medical college and courses as per priority before locking your preferences before the stipulated deadline.
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Download your seat allotment letter and attend the allotted college for physical verification of documents.
Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2026: Important Dates
The counselling procedure of JCECEB NEET UG is done on the basis of a two-phase process that includes State merit list registration followed by Round 1 online registration.
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Event
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Dates
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State Merit List Online Application Window
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August 7 – August 11, 2026 (up to 3:00 PM)
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Application Edit Window
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August 11, 2026 (3:01 PM to Midnight)
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Publication of Jharkhand State Merit List
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August 12, 2026
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Round 1 Registration & Choice Filling
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August 13 – August 19, 2026
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Editing of Filled Choices
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August 20, 2026
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Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result
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August 22, 2026
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Document Verification & College Reporting
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August 23 – August 28, 2026
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.