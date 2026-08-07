NCERT Includes Northeast History and Culture in Classes 1-8 Textbooks
NCERT textbooks for Classes 1-8 now include the history, culture, and heritage of Northeast India. The Centre informed the Rajya Sabha about the latest curriculum update.
India is full of different cultures, languages, art forms and local stories. Now school books are taking a better step to show that full picture. The Center has told the Rajya Sabha that the new NCERT textbooks for Classes 1 to 8 include the history, culture, tradition, art, heritage and contributions of the North Eastern States. This move is meant to help children across the country learn more about the Northeast and understand its rich identity. It also follows the vision of NEP 2020 and the National curriculum Framework for School Education 2023. This update was shared by Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary in a written reply to Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya. Read the article to know further details.
Why This Matters for Students Across India
This step is important because it helps make school education more balanced and more connected to real India. NEP 2020 clearly says that children should learn about the country’s achievements, challenges and hopes through the idea of Knowledge of India. That means education should not stay limited to a few regions or a narrow view of culture. It should include local history, local tradition and the voices of different communities. The government said the new NCERT books already reflect this thinking. For classes 1 to 8 they now include references to the North East so students can grow up with better awareness and respect for the region. NEP 2020 also supports Indian Knowledge Systems. This includes tribal knowledge and traditional learning practices. These ideas are now being brought into education where suitable so learning feels deeper and more rooted in Indian life.
How NCERT is Bringing NorthEast Culture and Languages into Learning
The effort is not limited to textbook content alone. NCERT has also worked on language learning material that supports India’s linguistic diversity. The Ministry of Education said NCERT has prepared Grade 6 R3 Language textbooks and Grade 9 age appropriate material in 22 languages. The Assamese Bedo and Manipuri are part of this work. This is a strong step because language carries culture memory and identity. When children see these languages in learning material they also get a window into the traditions and life of the Northeast. The government also said NCERT held district level consultation across States and Union Territories including North Eastern States while shaping the National Curriculum Framework. State Focus Groups were formed and experts from the region prepared position papers. Scholars and faculty from the Northeast were also included in curriculum bodies such as the National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee and different curricular area groups. Along with this NECRT is running a capacity building programme across the country with focus on cultural rootedness and Indian Knowledge Systems. All of this shows that the inclusion of Northeast content is part of a wider effort to make school education more representative, meaningful and connected to India’s true diversity.
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