NCERT Includes Northeast History and Culture in Classes 1-8 Textbooks

India is full of different cultures, languages, art forms and local stories. Now school books are taking a better step to show that full picture. The Center has told the Rajya Sabha that the new NCERT textbooks for Classes 1 to 8 include the history, culture, tradition, art, heritage and contributions of the North Eastern States. This move is meant to help children across the country learn more about the Northeast and understand its rich identity. It also follows the vision of NEP 2020 and the National curriculum Framework for School Education 2023. This update was shared by Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary in a written reply to Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya. Read the article to know further details.

Why This Matters for Students Across India

This step is important because it helps make school education more balanced and more connected to real India. NEP 2020 clearly says that children should learn about the country’s achievements, challenges and hopes through the idea of Knowledge of India. That means education should not stay limited to a few regions or a narrow view of culture. It should include local history, local tradition and the voices of different communities. The government said the new NCERT books already reflect this thinking. For classes 1 to 8 they now include references to the North East so students can grow up with better awareness and respect for the region. NEP 2020 also supports Indian Knowledge Systems. This includes tribal knowledge and traditional learning practices. These ideas are now being brought into education where suitable so learning feels deeper and more rooted in Indian life.