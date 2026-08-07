DU BTech Admission 2026: Spot Round 1 Updated Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in, Pay Fee Till August 11
The Faculty of Technology, under the Delhi University (DU) has released the revised schedule for the spot admissions of DU BTech programmes for the academic session 2026-27 on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. The allocation results will be released on Thursday, August 6, 2026, till 4:59 PM.
DU BTech Admission 2026: The Faculty of Technology, under the University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the revised schedule for the spot admissions of DU BTech programmes for the academic session 2026-27. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the schedule, the spot round 2 allocation results will be released on Thursday, August 6, 2026, till 4:59 PM.
DU BTech Admission 2026: Important Dates and Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates and schedule for DU BTech Admission 2026:
|TASK
|UPDATED TIME AND DATES
|DAYS
|Declaration of allocations for SPOT ADMISSION ROUND-I
|August 6, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Thursday
|Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat
|From 4:59 PM August 6 - 9, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Thursday - Sunday
|Faculty of Technology to Verify and Approve the online applications
|From 4:59 PM August 6 - 10, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Thursday - Monday
|Last date of Online Payment of admission fees by the Candidates
|August 11, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Tuesday
Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the schedule provided above. In case of any assistance, candidates can check the official website for official updates.
Official Notice: Updated Schedule for Spot Round I
DU B.Tech. Admission 2026: Round 1 CW Admission
Earlier, the University of Delhi announced the admissions to the round 1 of CW admission as per the following schedule:
|TASK
|TIME AND DATES
|DAYS
|Declaration of ROUND - 1 of CW
|July 30, 2026
|Thursday
|Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat
|July 30 - August 1, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Thursday - Saturday
|Faculty of Technology to Verify and Approve the online applications
|July 30 - August 3, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Thursday - Monday
|Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates
|August 4, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Tuesday
|Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat
|August 3 - 5, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Monday - Wednesday
|Faculty of Technology to Verify and Approve the online applications
|August 3 - 6, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Monday - Thursday
|Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates
|August 7, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Friday
Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the schedule provided above. In case a candidate misses out on the deadline, no relaxation will be provided.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.