DU BTech Admission 2026: Spot Round 1 Updated Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in, Pay Fee Till August 11

DU BTech Admission 2026: The Faculty of Technology, under the University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the revised schedule for the spot admissions of DU BTech programmes for the academic session 2026-27. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the schedule, the spot round 2 allocation results will be released on Thursday, August 6, 2026, till 4:59 PM.

DU BTech Admission 2026: Important Dates and Schedule

Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates and schedule for DU BTech Admission 2026: