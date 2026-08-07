Jharkhand Polytechnic Result 2026 Released at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, Scorecard Download Link Here
Jharkhand Polytechnic Result 2026: JCECEB has formally declared the PECE 2026 results on jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Scorecards detail subject-wise marks, aggregate score, and state merit ranks. Eligible candidates can register for online counselling beginning August 7, 2026, select preferred diploma programs across polytechnic colleges, and complete document verification upon seat allocation.
Jharkhand Polytechnic Result 2026: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has formally released the results for the Polytechnic Entrance Competitive Examination (PECE) 2026. Those who have taken the entrance examination for getting admitted to a diploma course can access their PECE scorecards from the official website jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in through their roll number and other necessary credentials. The PECE scorecard is an important document for getting admission into polytechnic courses, which includes marks obtained in the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, overall marks, qualifying status, and the All India/State Merit Rank (CML/Category Rank) of the candidate.
After the declaration of the result, eligible candidates can participate in the online counseling and choice-filling procedure starting from August 7, 2026. In counseling, the candidates have to register themselves online and provide the necessary verification documents. They also have to choose their favorite polytechnic institutes as well as diploma programs like Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer Science Engineering, etc. It is advised to the candidates that they make optimum use of the choices available with them both in government and private institutes.
How to Download Jharkhand Polytechnic Scorecard 2026?
To Download the Jharkhand Polytechnic Scorecard 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of JCECEB which is available at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in with the help of any popular web browser from your computer or any other device.
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Click on the Result button/tab available on the home page to access the official portal of the exam results.
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From the drop-down menu, select the Polytechnic Entrance Competitive Examination 2026 to move further to get your individual scorecard.
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Type in your correct PECE roll number and other login credentials in the required candidate login field sections.
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Click on the Search/Submit button to view the whole PECE scorecard including the state rank details.
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Download the scorecard PDF file to your device and print it multiple times for future offline counselling purposes.
Jharkhand Polytechnic Scorecard 2026: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard
After downloading the scorecard, candidates are advised to verify their name and other related examination details:
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Name of the Candidate and Application No.
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Roll No. & Registration No.
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Category/ Reservation (UR, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, etc.)
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Marks in Each Section (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics)
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Aggregate Marks
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Merit List Rank (Category Rank/CML)
What After Results?
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Registration for Counselling: The eligible candidates need to register themselves on the official website of JCECEB from 7th August 2026.
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Filling Choices: Candidates have to fill their choices from various government and private polytechnics colleges and various streams like Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Computer Science.
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Seat Allocation: Seats will be allotted on the basis of State Merit Rank, Category, and Choice preference.
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Verification of Documents: Shortlisted candidates need to appear in their allotted institutes with their original certificates and documents.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.