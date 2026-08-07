Jharkhand Polytechnic Result 2026 Released at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, Scorecard Download Link Here

Jharkhand Polytechnic Result 2026: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has formally released the results for the Polytechnic Entrance Competitive Examination (PECE) 2026. Those who have taken the entrance examination for getting admitted to a diploma course can access their PECE scorecards from the official website jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in through their roll number and other necessary credentials. The PECE scorecard is an important document for getting admission into polytechnic courses, which includes marks obtained in the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, overall marks, qualifying status, and the All India/State Merit Rank (CML/Category Rank) of the candidate.

After the declaration of the result, eligible candidates can participate in the online counseling and choice-filling procedure starting from August 7, 2026. In counseling, the candidates have to register themselves online and provide the necessary verification documents. They also have to choose their favorite polytechnic institutes as well as diploma programs like Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer Science Engineering, etc. It is advised to the candidates that they make optimum use of the choices available with them both in government and private institutes.