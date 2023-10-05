BFUHS Para Medical Registrations 2023 Commence, Get Direct Link To Register Here

BFUHS Para Medical Registrations 2023: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot (BFUHS) has commenced the registration process for the BFUHS Para Medical courses today: October 5, 2023. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Para Medical programmes to get admission into various certificate, diploma, PG diploma and MSc courses can fill out the registration form through the official website - bfuhs.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the counselling will be held on October 26, 2023, from 9.30 am onwards at the Principal office of GGS Medical College, Faridkot. The last date for depositing fee is October 26, 2023. The counselling schedule shall be displayed on the University's website.

BFUHS Para Medical Courses 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the official prospectus here

BFUHS Para Medical Application Fee

Candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of the application fee to register for the BFUHS para medical courses 2023. They can check the fee details in the table below:

Course name Admission application fee (in Rs) GST @ 18% Total Certificate course 500 90 590 Diploma course 500 90 590 PG Diploma course 1,500 270 1,770 MSc course 2,000 360 2,360

Documents required for BFUHS Para Medical admission 2023

Candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the application form along with the attested copy of the below-given documents at the principal office, GGS medical college, for the para medical admissions.

Passport size colour photograph (self-signed) of the candidate is to be affixed on the admission application form

Matric or equivalent certificate for Date of Birth

10+1 and 10+2 Detail Marks Card

Detail Marks card of Graduation or any other qualifying exam as the case may be

Degree of Graduation or any other qualifying examination as the case may be

Migration Certificate

Character certificate from Institution last attended

Punjab Residence Certificate

Reserved Category Certificate to be issued from the Competent Authority as given in Prospectus

Undertaking by the candidate for Gap year in original, if any

Undertaking from parent/Guardian (Compulsory)

Photocopy of Adhar Card of candidate, of candidate’s mother and of candidate’s father

Bank Demand Draft in Original

