BFUHS Para Medical Registrations 2023 Commence, Get Direct Link To Register Here

BFUHS Para Medical Registrations 2023: BFUHS has started the registrations for the BFUHS Para Medical courses today: October 5, 2023. Interested candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website  - bfuhs.ac.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Oct 5, 2023 17:43 IST
BFUHS Para Medical Registrations 2023: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot (BFUHS) has commenced the registration process for the BFUHS Para Medical courses today: October 5, 2023. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Para Medical programmes to get admission into various certificate, diploma, PG diploma and MSc courses can fill out the registration form through the official website - bfuhs.ac.in. 

As per the given schedule, the counselling will be held on October 26, 2023, from 9.30 am onwards at the Principal office of GGS Medical College, Faridkot. The last date for depositing fee is October 26, 2023. The counselling schedule shall be displayed on the University's website. 

BFUHS Para Medical Courses 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the official prospectus here

BFUHS Para Medical Application Fee

Candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of the application fee to register for the BFUHS para medical courses 2023. They can check the fee details in the table below:

Course name 

Admission application fee (in Rs)

GST @ 18%

Total 

Certificate course

500

90

590

Diploma course

500

90

590

PG Diploma course

1,500

270

1,770

MSc course

2,000 

360 

2,360

Documents required for BFUHS Para Medical admission 2023

Candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the application form along with the attested copy of the below-given documents at the principal office, GGS medical college, for the para medical admissions.

  • Passport size colour photograph (self-signed) of the candidate is to be affixed on the admission application form
  • Matric or equivalent certificate for Date of Birth
  • 10+1 and 10+2 Detail Marks Card
  • Detail Marks card of Graduation or any other qualifying exam as the case may be 
  • Degree of Graduation or any other qualifying examination as the case may be
  • Migration Certificate
  • Character certificate from Institution last attended
  • Punjab Residence Certificate
  • Reserved Category Certificate to be issued from the Competent Authority as given in Prospectus
  • Undertaking by the candidate for Gap year in original, if any
  • Undertaking from parent/Guardian (Compulsory)
  • Photocopy of Adhar Card of candidate, of candidate’s mother and of candidate’s father
  • Bank Demand Draft in Original

