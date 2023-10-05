  1. Home
SCERT Assam DElEd 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here

Assam DElEd Seat Allotment Result 2023: SCERT will declare the results of the Assam DElEd admission round 1 today, October 5, 2023. Once released, candidates can download their results at scertpet.co.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Oct 5, 2023 12:38 IST
Assam DElEd Allotment Result 2023: The State Council Of Educational Research And Training (SCERT) will release the results of the DElEd admission round 1 today, October 5, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates can check and download their scorecards through the official website  - scertpet.co.in.

As per the recent updates, the examination authority has already released the results of the pre-entry test (PET) on September 24, 2023, along with the revised admission schedule online. According to the schedule, shortlisted candidates are required to visit to the allotted colleges for the physical document verification process between October 6 and 7, 2023. Respective institutes will submit the admission report and vacancy list on October 9, 2023 (upto 5 pm). 

Assam DElEd seat allotment result for round 1 - Direct Link (To be available today)

Assam DElEd 2023 Dates

Candidates can go through the revised schedule for the Assam 2nd year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Result of allotment of institute round 1

October 5, 2023

Physical admission with document verification in the allotted institute 

October 6 to 7, 2023

Online submission of admission report and vacancy list by the respective institutes to Directorate of SCERT, Assam

October 9, 2023 (upto 5 pm)

Publication of vacancy list 

October 11, 2023

Physical admission with document verification in the allotted institute

October 13 to 16, 2023

How to check and download the Assam DElEd seat allotment result for round 1 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given details to download the Assam DElEd seat allotment result 2023 for round 1 in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SCERT Assam - scertpet.co.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the Assam DElEd round 1 allotment result

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials as asked

Step 4: The SCERT Assam DElEd seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout of it for future use

