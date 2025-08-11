Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

RBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025: A thorough understanding of the RBSE Class 9 Social Science syllabus is crucial for success in the upcoming annual examinations. It empowers students to pinpoint essential topics, allocate their study time effectively, and craft robust learning strategies. This article offers the most recent RBSE Class 9 Social Science syllabus, featuring comprehensive subject-specific breakdowns. The revised curriculum can be accessed on the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students have the option to download the Class 9 subject-wise syllabus in PDF format using the links provided. Check: Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26 RBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025 (History) Unit-1 Events and Process 1. The French Revolution.

French Society during the late Eighteenth Century – The struggle to syrvive, A Growing Middle class envisages and End to privileges,The outbreak of Revolution – France Becomes a Constitutional monarchy,France Abolishes Monarchy and Becomes a Republic – The reign of terror, A directory rules france, Revolution for women, The Abolition of Slavery, The Revolution and Everyday Life. 2. Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution Age of Social Change – Liberals, Redicals and Conservatives, Industrial Society and Social Change, The coming of socialism to Europe, Support for

Socialism,The Russian Revolution – The Russian Empire in 1914, Economy and society, Socialism in Russia, A turbulent time : The 1905 Revolution, The first world war and the Russian Empire, The February Revolution in Petrograd – Situation after February, The Revolution of October 1917, Situation after October – The Civil war, Making a socialist Society, Stalinism and Collectivisation,The Global Influence of the Russian Revolution and the USSR.

3. Nazism and the Rise of Hitler. Birth of the Weimar Republic – The effect of the war, Politcal Redicalism and Economic Crises, The years of Depression, Hitler's Rise of Power- The Destrucation of Democracy, Reconsturction, The Nazi Worldview- Establishment of the Racial State, The Racial Utopia, Youth in Nazi Germany – The Nazi cult of Motherhood, The art of Propaganda, Ordinary People and the Crimes Against Humanity – Knowledge about the Holocaust. Unit-2 livelihood, Economics, and Societies. 1. Forest’s Society and Colonialism. Deforestation – Land to be Improved, Sleepers on the tracks, Plantations, The rise of Commercial Forostry- Impact on public life, Regulation of forests, Freedom to hunt, New trades, new Employment and New services, Rebellon in the Forest – The People of Bastar, The Fears of the people , Forest Transformation in Java – The woodcutters of Java, Dutch Scientific Forestry, Samin's challenge, War and Deforestation, New Developments in Forestry.

2. Pastoralists in the Morden World Pastoral Nomads and their Movements – The mountains, on the Plateaus, Plains and Deserts, Colonial Rule and Pastoral Life – Impact of changes on the lives of pastoralists, Pastoralists facing change,Pastoralism in Africa – Condition of Grazing lands, The Borders are closed, Drying up of pastures, Impact on pastoralists . (Geography) 1- India- Size and Location Location, Size, India and the World, India's neighbours. 2- Physical Features of India Major physiographic division's- The Himalayan mountains, The northern plains, The peninsular plateau, The Indian desert, The coastal plains, The islands. 3- Drainage Drainage Basin, Water divide,Drainage systems in India, The Himalayan Rivers- The Indus Rivers system, The Ganga River system, The Brahmaputra River system, The peninsular rivers- The Narmada Basin, The Tapi basin, The Godavari Basin, The Mahanadi Basin, The Krishna Basin, The Kaveri Basin, Lakes, Role of river in the economy, River pollution.

4- Climate

Climate Introduction,Climatic controls, Factors Affecting India's Climate- Latitude, Altitude, Pressure and wind's, The seasons- The cold weather season (Winter), The hot weather season (Summer), Distribution of rain fall, Mansoon As-A unifying Bond. 5- Natural Vegetation and Wildlife Vegetation, Types of vegetation, Tropical ever green forests, Tropical Deciduous forests, Tropical thorn forests and scrubs,Mountain forests, Mangrove Forests, Medicinal Plants,Wild life,Eighteen Bio-reserves. 6- Population

Population Size and distribution, India's population Size and distribution by Numbers,Population Growt (Political Science) 1. Need of a Democracy Democracy,Features of Democracy, Arguments against democracy,Arguments for democracy, Broader Meaning of Democracy. 2-Constitutional Design. Democratic Constitution in South Africa , Need of Constitution. Making the Indian Constitution-Constituent Assembly, Guiding values of the Indian Constitution –The preamble of the Constitution.

3- Electoral Politics Election, Election System of India- Electoral constituencies, Reserved Constituencies, Voter's list, Nomination of candidates, Election campaign, Polling and counting of votes, Democratic Election in India - Independent Election Commission. 4-Working of Institutions Process of Taking Major Policy Decisions,Parliament- Lok Shaba v/s Rajya Shaba, Political Executive, Judiciary. 5- Democratic Rights Life without Rights,Rights in Democracy, Rights in the Indian Constiution Expanding Scope of Rights- Right to Constitutional Remedies. (Economics) 1- The story of village Palampur Organization of production, farming in Palampur, Nonfarm Activities in Palampur. 2- People as Resource Overview, Economic activities by men and women, Quality of Population-Education, Health and Unemployment- Meaning And Types.