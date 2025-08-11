HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 Released at hpsc.gov.in, Download Admit Card PDF - Link Here

HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card release date for recruitment test for the posts of Assistant Professor in Higher Education Department, Haryana for different subjects including History, Geography and Computer Science. Candidates who had applied successfully for the Assistant Professor Posts can download the exam schedule and admit card from the Commission's website i.e. hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 Download

Haryana Assistant Professor Admit Card/Exam Schedule Download Link 2025 is given below. Candidates will be required to provide their Registration Number and Date of Birth in order to download HPSC Assistant Professor Call Letter 2025