HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 Released at hpsc.gov.in, Download Admit Card PDF - Link Here

Aug 11, 2025, 11:39 IST
Get all details about HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 here

HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card release date for recruitment test for the posts of Assistant Professor in Higher Education Department, Haryana for different subjects including History, Geography and Computer Science. Candidates who had applied successfully for the Assistant Professor Posts can download the exam schedule and admit card from the Commission's website i.e. hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 Download

Haryana Assistant Professor Admit Card/Exam Schedule Download Link 2025 is given below. Candidates will be required to provide their Registration Number and Date of Birth in order to download HPSC Assistant Professor Call Letter 2025

HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

HPSC Assistant Professor 2025 Exam Date

The Commission will be conducting the written exam for various subjects posts from August 16, 2025 onwards. The screening test for the posts of History (Advt. no. 53/2024) will be conducted on September 14, 2025. The exam for the posts of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) in the subject of Geography (Advt. No. 51/2024)is scheduled to be held on August 17, 2025. The exam for the posts of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) for the Subject of Computer Science (45/2024) will be held on August 16, 2025.

Posts Name/Subject Advt No.  Exam Date  Admit Card Release Date 
Assistant Professor-Hindi   August 10, 2025  Out
Assistant Professor History  Advt. no. 53/2024 September 14, 2025 September 08, 2025
Assistant Professor Geography  Advt. No. 51/2024 August 17, 2025  Soon 
Assistant Professor  Computer Science Advt. No. 45/2024 August 16, 2025  Soon 

Steps to Download HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025

Candidates can download their hall ticket after following the steps given below

  • Visit the official website, hpsc.gov.in.
  • Under the latest updated section, click on Admit Card.
  • Now click on the HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025.
  • Provide your registration number and password.
  • Admit card will be displayed, read all the information in the admit card
  • Download and print the admit card for future reference.

