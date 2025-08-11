RPSC SI Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for 1,015 Sub-Inspector Vacancies, Check More Details Here

RPSC SI 2025 Apply Online Starts: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially announced recruitment for 1,015 Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander posts in the Rajasthan Police. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online via the official portal police.rajasthan.gov.in. The notification for this recruitment drive was released on 17 July 2025. The application process started from 10 August 2025 and will close on 8 September 2025. This article captures key details including vacancies, important dates, eligibility criteria (age, education, physical standards), application fee, step-by-step application guide, required documents, and more.

Submit the form, download, and print the confirmation page for records.

Fill in personal and educational details, choosing your post preference (SI/AP/IB/Platoon Commander).

Read the official notification (Adv. No. 05/Exam/SI-PC/RPSC/EP-I/2025-26, 17 July 2025).

Register or log in using your SSO credentials (OTP/SSO ID).

The candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the post of SI and Platoon Commander can follow the steps given below:

Any other as per notification instructions.

In order to fill the application form, the candidates are required to fill certain details which need to be proved through supporting documents. These documents are:

The application fee for the RPSC SI application form has to be paid in online mode via internet banking, UPI, Credit/Debit card,etc.

RPSC SI Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria is the minimum criteria required in order to apply for a specific job vacancy. The RPSC SI eligibility criteria includes the educational qualification, age limit, physical standards,etc.

RPSC SI Educational Qualification

The candidate must possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized Indian university. Posts include SI (AP, IB, Sahariya, TSP) and Platoon Commander. Minimum knowledge of Hindi (Devanagari script) and Rajasthani culture required.

RPSC SI Age Limit

The age limit (as of 01 January 2026) must be between 20 years and 25 years. The age relaxations per government norms (e.g., SC/ST/Women: +5-10 years; EWS: +3 years).

RPSC SI Physical Standards: