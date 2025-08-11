RPSC SI Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for 1,015 Sub-Inspector Vacancies, Check More Details Here

RPSC SI 2025 Apply Online Starts: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially announced recruitment for 1,015 Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander posts in the Rajasthan Police. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online via the official portal police.rajasthan.gov.in. The notification for this recruitment drive was released on 17 July 2025. The application process started from 10 August 2025 and will close on 8 September 2025.
This article captures key details including vacancies, important dates, eligibility criteria (age, education, physical standards), application fee, step-by-step application guide, required documents, and more.
Check the RajasthaN SI Vacancy 2025
RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Name
|
RPSC Sub-Inspector (SI) & Platoon Commander 2025
|
Conducted By
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
|
Total Vacancies
|
1,015 (Sub-Inspector: ~951, Platoon Commander: ~64)
|
Notification Release
|
17 July 2025
|
Application Start Date
|
10 August 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
8 September 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam → Physical Efficiency & Standard Tests → Interview → Medical & Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC SI Application Form 2025
The candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the post of SI and Platoon Commander can follow the steps given below:
-
Visit the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
-
Register or log in using your SSO credentials (OTP/SSO ID).
-
Locate the “Sub-Inspector & Platoon Commander Recruitment 2025” link under “Recruitment/Openings.
-
Read the official notification (Adv. No. 05/Exam/SI-PC/RPSC/EP-I/2025-26, 17 July 2025).
-
Fill in personal and educational details, choosing your post preference (SI/AP/IB/Platoon Commander).
-
Upload scanned documents (photo, signature, degree certificate, ID proof) as per prescribed formats.
-
Pay application fee online.
-
Submit the form, download, and print the confirmation page for records.
RPSC SI Application Fee
The application fee for the RPSC SI application form has to be paid in online mode via internet banking, UPI, Credit/Debit card,etc.
|
Category
|
Application Fee (₹)
|
General / BC (CL) / EWS
|
₹600
|
OBC (NCL) / SC / ST / PwD / Sahariya / EWS
|
₹400
RPSC SI Apply Online Link 2025
The candidates who are eager to apply for the post of RPSC SI can fill the application form by directly accessing the link given below.
|
RPSC SI Application Form 2025
Documents Required for RPSC SI Application Form
In order to fill the application form, the candidates are required to fill certain details which need to be proved through supporting documents. These documents are:
-
Graduation degree certificate & mark sheet
-
Scanned photograph & signature (as per specs)
-
Identity proof (Aadhaar, passport, etc.)
-
Category certificate (if applicable)
-
Any other as per notification instructions.
RPSC SI Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria is the minimum criteria required in order to apply for a specific job vacancy. The RPSC SI eligibility criteria includes the educational qualification, age limit, physical standards,etc.
RPSC SI Educational Qualification
The candidate must possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized Indian university. Posts include SI (AP, IB, Sahariya, TSP) and Platoon Commander. Minimum knowledge of Hindi (Devanagari script) and Rajasthani culture required.
RPSC SI Age Limit
The age limit (as of 01 January 2026) must be between 20 years and 25 years. The age relaxations per government norms (e.g., SC/ST/Women: +5-10 years; EWS: +3 years).
RPSC SI Physical Standards:
-
Men: Height ≥ 168 cm; Chest 81-86 cm with 5 cm expansion
-
Women: Height ≥ 152 cm (no chest requirement).
RPSC SI Selection Process
The selection process for RPSC SI involves a written examination which consists of two papers. The written exam is followed by a Physical Test. Those who get to qualify the physical test are called for an Interview. After clearing the interview, the shortlisted candidates are called for document verification.
Check the Rajasthan SI Syllabus
-
Written Examination: Two papers:
-
General Hindi: 200 marks (100 MCQs)
-
General Knowledge & General Science: 200 marks (100 MCQs)
-
Duration: 2 hours each; total 400 marks; negative marking applies (⅓).
-
Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) - Race, long jump, chin-ups/shot-put for men/women.
-
Interview / Personality Test.
-
Document & Medical Verification: final stage before appointment.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation