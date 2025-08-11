RPSC SI Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for 1,015 Sub-Inspector Vacancies, Check More Details Here

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
RPSC SI Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Starts: The online application process for the Rajasthan SI vacancy has been started from 10 August 2025. Candidates who are willing to apply for these posts can visit the official website- police.rajasthan.gov.in. Check all the details for filling the application form and its related information in this article.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 11, 2025, 11:49 IST
RPSC SI 2025 Apply Online Starts: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially announced recruitment for 1,015 Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander posts in the Rajasthan Police. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online via the official portal police.rajasthan.gov.in. The notification for this recruitment drive was released on 17 July 2025. The application process started from 10 August 2025 and will close on 8 September 2025.
This article captures key details including vacancies, important dates, eligibility criteria (age, education, physical standards), application fee, step-by-step application guide, required documents, and more.

Check the RajasthaN SI Vacancy 2025

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Highlights

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Name

RPSC Sub-Inspector (SI) & Platoon Commander 2025

Conducted By

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Total Vacancies

1,015 (Sub-Inspector: ~951, Platoon Commander: ~64)

Notification Release

17 July 2025

Application Start Date

10 August 2025

Last Date to Apply

8 September 2025

Selection Process

Written Exam → Physical Efficiency & Standard Tests → Interview → Medical & Document Verification

Official Website

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC SI Application Form 2025

The candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the post of SI and Platoon Commander can follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

  • Register or log in using your SSO credentials (OTP/SSO ID).

  • Locate the “Sub-Inspector & Platoon Commander Recruitment 2025” link under “Recruitment/Openings.

  • Read the official notification (Adv. No. 05/Exam/SI-PC/RPSC/EP-I/2025-26, 17 July 2025).

  • Fill in personal and educational details, choosing your post preference (SI/AP/IB/Platoon Commander).

  • Upload scanned documents (photo, signature, degree certificate, ID proof) as per prescribed formats.

  • Pay application fee online.

  • Submit the form, download, and print the confirmation page for records.

RPSC SI Application Fee

The application fee for the RPSC SI application form has to be paid in online mode via internet banking, UPI, Credit/Debit card,etc.

Category

Application Fee (₹)

General / BC (CL) / EWS

₹600

OBC (NCL) / SC / ST / PwD / Sahariya / EWS

₹400

RPSC SI Apply Online Link 2025

The candidates who are eager to apply for the post of RPSC SI can fill the application form by directly accessing the link given below.

RPSC SI Application Form 2025

Apply Here

Documents Required for RPSC SI Application Form

In order to fill the application form, the candidates are required to fill certain details which need to be proved through supporting documents. These documents are:

  • Graduation degree certificate & mark sheet

  • Scanned photograph & signature (as per specs)

  • Identity proof (Aadhaar, passport, etc.)

  • Category certificate (if applicable)

  • Any other as per notification instructions.

Rajasthan SI Salary 2025

RPSC SI Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria is the minimum criteria required in order to apply for a specific job vacancy. The RPSC SI eligibility criteria includes the educational qualification, age limit, physical standards,etc.

RPSC SI Educational Qualification

The candidate must possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized Indian university. Posts include SI (AP, IB, Sahariya, TSP) and Platoon Commander. Minimum knowledge of Hindi (Devanagari script) and Rajasthani culture required.

RPSC SI Age Limit

The age limit (as of 01 January 2026) must be between 20 years and 25 years. The age relaxations per government norms (e.g., SC/ST/Women: +5-10 years; EWS: +3 years).

RPSC SI Physical Standards:

  • Men: Height ≥ 168 cm; Chest 81-86 cm with 5 cm expansion

  • Women: Height ≥ 152 cm (no chest requirement).

RPSC SI Selection Process

The selection process for RPSC SI involves a written examination which consists of two papers. The written exam is followed by a Physical Test. Those who get to qualify the physical test are called for an Interview. After clearing the interview, the shortlisted candidates are called for document verification.

Check the Rajasthan SI Syllabus

  • Written Examination: Two papers:

    • General Hindi: 200 marks (100 MCQs)

    • General Knowledge & General Science: 200 marks (100 MCQs)

    • Duration: 2 hours each; total 400 marks; negative marking applies (⅓).

  • Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) - Race, long jump, chin-ups/shot-put for men/women.

  • Interview / Personality Test.

  • Document & Medical Verification: final stage before appointment.

