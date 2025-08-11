RRB Pharmacist Vacancy 2025 Apply Online Begins at rrbapply.gov.in, Check Post Details, Eligibility and More

The RRB Pharmacist Apply Online 2025 process has begun on the official website. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the official notification for RRB Pharmacist Recruitment 2025 under the Paramedical category. This recruitment is part of the Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) No. 03/2025, which includes multiple paramedical posts across different RRB zones. The RRB Pharmacist Notification 2025 PDF contains all the key details such as the number of vacancies, eligibility requirements, application procedure, important dates, salary structure, selection process, syllabus, and exam pattern. Candidates interested in the RRB Paramedical recruitment can now review the complete notification and start preparing accordingly. RRB Pharmacist Apply Online 2025 The RRB Pharmacist Apply Online 2025 process will be conducted entirely through the official Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) regional websites. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the 105 Pharmacist (Entry Grade) posts under the Paramedical recruitment drive.

The online application window will remain open from 9 August 2025 to 8 September 2025. Applicants must fill in accurate details, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee within the given dates. Before starting the RRB Pharmacist online application form, candidates are advised to read the RRB Pharmacist Notification 2025 PDF carefully. They also must ensure to meet the age limit, qualification, and other eligibility requirements. RRB Pharmacist Application Form 2025 Important Dates The Railway Recruitment Board has announced the complete schedule for the RRB Pharmacist Apply Online 2025. Candidates should note these dates carefully to ensure they complete the application, fee payment, corrections, and other formalities on time. Missing any deadline may lead to disqualification. Candidates can check the important dates in the table below:

Event Date Publication of Indicative Notice in Employment News 26 July 2025 Start of Online Application Process 9 August 2025 Last Date to Submit Application Form 8 September 2025 (11:59 PM) Last Date for Online Fee Payment 10 September 2025 Application Correction Window 11 September 2025 to 20 September 2025 Submission of Scribe Details (for eligible candidates) 21 September 2025 to 25 September 2025 RRB Pharmacist Apply Online 2025 The RRB Pharmacist Recruitment 2025 online application process is now open as per the official schedule. The Railway Recruitment Board has activated the application link on the respective RRB regional websites, allowing candidates to apply for 105 Pharmacist (Entry Grade) vacancies under CEN No. 03/2025. The last date to submit the RRB Pharmacist Apply Online 2025 form is 8 September 2025 (11:59 PM). Applicants should prepare their essential documents in advance, including scanned copies of photographs, signatures, and educational certificates, to ensure a smooth registration process. We have provided a direct link to apply online in the table below.

RRB Pharmacist Apply Online 2025 Click Here to Apply How to Apply for RRB Pharmacist Recruitment 2025? Candidates must complete and submit the RRB Pharmacist application form before the last date. The following are the steps to apply online for RRB Pharmacist Recruitment 2025. Step 1: Go through the official notification and guidelines before starting the application to avoid mistakes during submission. Step 2: Register on the official RRB website using the application link. Keep an active mobile number and valid email ID for OTP verification and future communication. Step 3: Applicants can submit their application to only one RRB. Multiple applications will lead to disqualification. Choose preferred RRB wisely. Step 4: PwBD candidates eligible for a scribe can mention this in the application. Provide details like the scribe’s name, father’s name, and educational qualifications.

Step 5: Prepare scanned copies of recent passport-sized photograph, signature, and all required certificates Before filling out the form. Step 6: Applicants without internet access can visit CSCs for online form submission and fee payment. These centres are available across India. Step 7: Ensure mobile number and email ID remain active throughout the recruitment process to receive important RRB updates. Step 8: Log in and enter accurate details. Select preferred exam language from the available options. Step 9: Double-check all entered details before final submission. No changes can be made afterward. Regularly visit the RRB website for important announcements. Step 10: Select a payment method, pay the application fee, and confirm submission. The application will be considered valid only after successful fee payment.

Also Check: RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025

RRB Paramedical Salary 2025

RRB Paramedical Selection Process 2025

RRB Paramedical Books 2025 RRB Pharmacist Application Fees 2025 The RRB Pharmacist Recruitment 2025 application fee has been specified in the official notification under the RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025. Candidates must pay the fee while submitting the online form. A partial or full refund will be provided after appearing for the Computer-Based Test (CBT), as per the category-wise details below: Category Application Fee Refund After CBT UR / OBC ₹500 ₹400 SC / ST / Ex-Servicemen / PwBD / Women / Transgender / Minorities / Economically Backward Class (EBC) ₹250 ₹250 Applicants are advised to make the payment through the prescribed online methods to complete their registration successfully.