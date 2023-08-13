  1. Home
BHU PG seat allotment result 2023 to release after August 15, check details here

BHU PG Admissions 2023: BHU will release the seat allotment results for the BHU postgraduate courses after August 15, 2023. Once released, candidates can check and download their results at bhuonline.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 13, 2023 14:40 IST
BHU PG Admissions 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will announce the seat allotment results for the BHU postgraduate programmes after August 15, 2023. Once released, candidates who have registered and applied for the seat allocation process will be able to check and download their results through the official website - bhuonline.in.

As per the official notice, the University has notified that the BHU PG admissions for the academic session 2023-24 will be done at the respective departments only after Tuesday, August 15, 2023. The varsity is admitting the candidates in the PG courses through the marks obtained by the them in Common University Entrance Test, Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023. 

BHU PG Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

BHU PG admission dates 2023 

Registered candidates who are seeking admission into postgraduate programmes can check the important dates related to the BHU PG seat allotment result in the table below: 

Events

Date

BHU PG seat allotment result

After August 15, 2023

How to check the BHU PG seat allotment result 2023 online?

The BHU PG seat allocation results 2023 can be accessed online, once available. They can follow the steps that are given below to check and download their results online. 

Step 1: Vist the official website of BHU: bhuonline.in

Step 2: Find the BHU postgraduate course (PET) registration 2023 section available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the BHU PG seat allotment list

Step 4: A new login window will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Login through the candidate login portal by entering the registration number and password

Step 6: The BHU PG seat allotment list pdf will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the BHU PG allotment letter 2023 and print a hardcopy of it for future use

