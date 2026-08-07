CSAB Opening and Closing Rank 2026 (Official): Check Round 1 Branch-Wise and Category-Wise Cutoff PDF

CSAB 2026 Special Opening and Closing Rank: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has issued the opening and closing ranks for admissions. The opening and closing ranks for New (Fresh Allottee) and Upgraded (Seat Upgraded) candidates in the First and Second rounds of DASA and CSAB Special Round is available on the official website.

Earlier, the special round 1 seat allotment result was issued. Candidates can check the CSAB special opening and closing ranks for round 1 on the official website. To check the cutoffs for each institute and programme, students are required to visit the website and enter the required details in the drop-down.

As per the details provided, the ranks are All India CRL Rank and are based on those who reported online for PI (secured admission) in JoSAA Round 5 and upgraded the institute/ programme/ category/ quota/ gender pool in CSAB Special Round and those who got fresh allotment in CSAB Special Round.