CSAB Opening and Closing Rank 2026 (Official): Check Round 1 Branch-Wise and Category-Wise Cutoff PDF
CSAB Opening and Closing Rank 2026: Opening and closing ranks for the special round are now available on the official website. Candidates can check the programme- and institute-wise opening and closing ranks here
CSAB 2026 Special Opening and Closing Rank: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has issued the opening and closing ranks for admissions. The opening and closing ranks for New (Fresh Allottee) and Upgraded (Seat Upgraded) candidates in the First and Second rounds of DASA and CSAB Special Round is available on the official website.
Earlier, the special round 1 seat allotment result was issued. Candidates can check the CSAB special opening and closing ranks for round 1 on the official website. To check the cutoffs for each institute and programme, students are required to visit the website and enter the required details in the drop-down.
As per the details provided, the ranks are All India CRL Rank and are based on those who reported online for PI (secured admission) in JoSAA Round 5 and upgraded the institute/ programme/ category/ quota/ gender pool in CSAB Special Round and those who got fresh allotment in CSAB Special Round.
CSAB Opening Closing Rank 2026 - Click Here
How to Check CSAB Opening and Closing Rank on the Official Website?
To check the institute- and programme-wise opening and closing ranks, students are required to visit the official website and click on the opening and closing rank link provided. The ranks will be provided as a PDF document. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of CSAB
Step 2: Click on the CSAB Special Opening and Closing Rank link
Step 3: Select the round, institute, and programme details
Step 4: The rank list will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
CSAB Special Round Tentative Seat Vacancy
The tentative Seat Vacancy for CSAB Special Rounds 2026 is now available on the official website. The allotment in the special rounds is being conducted based on the availability of seats under each category and programme in each institute. After each round, the seat matrix and opening and closing ranks will be updated for further admissions until all seats are filled.
CSAC Tentative Seat Vacancy for CSAS Special Round 2026 - Click Here
CSAB Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank 2026 Date
The CSAB Round 1 Opening and Closing rank 2026 have been released for New (Fresh Allottee) and Upgraded (Seat Upgraded) candidates in the First and Second rounds of DASA and CSAB. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to check the ranks online at admissions.nic.in/csabspl. Candidates can also check the first special round seat allotment result on the official portal. Students need to login with their JEE Main application number and password to check the special round seat allotment result.
Also Read: AIIMS MSc Nursing Round 1 Allotment Result Out, Download PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.