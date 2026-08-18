Delhi University Student Elections 2026: Rs 5,000 Spending Cap, 75% Attendance, No Printed Posters Or Loudspeakers

The University of Delhi has announced the code of conduct for the 2026 Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Elections. Students contesting the elections will not be allowed to spend more than Rs 5,000 on their campaigns or use loudspeakers. In a major change from last year, the university has also banned printed posters, banners and other printed campaign material. However, students can use social media for canvassing.

The DUSU elections will be held on September 18, while the counting of votes will take place on September 19, 2026. Students will be allowed to canvass for votes between 8 am and 8 pm.

Key Rules For DUSU Elections

Students contesting the elections will have to submit complete and audited details of their election-related expenses to the university, in accordance with the Rs 5,000 spending limit.