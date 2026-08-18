Delhi University Student Elections 2026: Rs 5,000 Spending Cap, 75% Attendance, No Printed Posters Or Loudspeakers
Delhi University has announced the DUSU Elections 2026 rules, including a Rs 5,000 campaign spending limit, 75% attendance requirement and a ban on printed posters and loudspeakers.
The University of Delhi has announced the code of conduct for the 2026 Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Elections. Students contesting the elections will not be allowed to spend more than Rs 5,000 on their campaigns or use loudspeakers. In a major change from last year, the university has also banned printed posters, banners and other printed campaign material. However, students can use social media for canvassing.
The DUSU elections will be held on September 18, while the counting of votes will take place on September 19, 2026. Students will be allowed to canvass for votes between 8 am and 8 pm.
Key Rules For DUSU Elections
Students contesting the elections will have to submit complete and audited details of their election-related expenses to the university, in accordance with the Rs 5,000 spending limit.
The use of loudspeakers, vehicles and animals for canvassing has also been prohibited by the university.
DU has banned all types of printed campaign material, including posters and pamphlets. However, students can use handmade posters for canvassing, but only in areas of the campus specified by the university.
A minimum attendance of 75% is mandatory for students contesting the 2026 DUSU elections. For undergraduate students, the age limit is 17 to 22 years, with a one-year relaxation in certain cases for students of professional colleges. For postgraduate students, the maximum age limit is 25 years as of August 16, 2026.
The university has also stated that only voters with a valid identity card or those carrying a pass or letter of authority issued by the college principal or university authorities will be allowed to enter the polling booth premises.
Facilities For Paperless Campaign
To support paperless campaigning, the University of Delhi has made provisions for students to use digital platforms. Contesting students will be required to submit a video of less than 10 minutes to the office of the Chief Election Officer by 2 pm on September 12, 2026. After approval, the video will be uploaded to the university’s official website for canvassing purposes.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.