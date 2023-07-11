DHE Assam UG Admission Merit List Today, Check Details Here

Assam UG Admission 2023: Assam UG Admission first merit list will be released today. Assam Director of Higher Education has asked state universities Guahati University, Dibrugarh University and Bodoland University to publish the first merit list today, July 11, 2023, for undergraduate admissions. According to the schedule available on the official website admissions against the first merit list will be released today. According to the official notification issued, the URL of the merit list notice has to be updated on the official portal assamadmission.samarth.ac.in.

Assam Education Department has issued the UG Admission advisory addressing all state universities and colleges offering four-year undergraduate programmes. Only those candidates who have registered and completed the online application form through the admission portal and have selected the programmes in the applications will be eligible for admission.

Candidates selected are required to submit all required documents during the admission process. It must be noted that admissions can be simultaneously conducted for different porgrammes.

A waiting list will not be released for the students but instead, remaining vacant seats after the first round admission will be made available for candidates participating in the second round.

According to the released schedule, the 2nd merit list will be released on July 15 and the third list will be released on July 20. After the third round, the vacant seats will be open for spot admission.

Spot admissions to undergraduate programmes will be conducted on July 23 and 24, 2023. Any candidates who did not apply for admission during the given period will be provided with an option to apply afresh during the spot admission round from July 20 to 22, 2023.

