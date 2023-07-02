GPAT Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

GPAT Result 2023 OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2023 results on July 1, 2023. Out of the 68,439 candidates who registered, a total of 62,275 appeared in the exam. They can check out the results on the official website: gpat.nta.nic.in by entering the application number and date of birth (DOB).

The official notification reads, “The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) - 2023 Examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency on 22nd May 2023. A total of 68,439 candidates registered and 62,275 candidates appeared in the examination. The scores of GPAT are being declared today at https://gpat.nta.nic.in/. The examination was conducted in 116 Cities in 221 Centres completely in CBT mode.”

GPAT Result 2023: Steps to Download NTA GPAT Scorecard

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the below-mentioned steps to download the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website: gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on GPAT 2023 result link

Step 3: Enter the application number, DOB, and security pin

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout

Details Mentioned on GPAT Scorecard 2023

Check out the mandatory information given on the scorecard below:

Candidate's name

Application number

Parents name

Category

Gender

Date of birth

Maximum marks

Marks Obtained

NTA marks

All India Rank (AIR)

Scorecard Validity

Category-wise cut-off qualifying scores

GPAT Result 2023: Check Statistics Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the category-wise data for candidates who registered and appeared. Check the complete stats below:

GPAT 2023 Result: Gender and Category wise number of candidates registered:

Check out the number of category-wise candidates who appeared in the exam in the table given below:

Category Male Female Third Gender Total OBC- NCL (Central List) 5124 3394 0 8518 General 7123 10189 1 17313 Gen-EWS 16925 15424 0 32349 SC 3887 4035 0 7922 ST 920 1096 0 2016 PwD 228 93 0 321 Total 34207 34231 1 68439

NTA GPAT Result 2023: Gender and Category-Wise Number Of Candidates Appeared

Check out the number of category-wise candidates who appeared in the exam.