GPAT Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

GPAT result has been declared on July 1, 2023, on the official website: gpat.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the scorecard by entering login information. 

Updated: Jul 2, 2023 01:48 IST
GPAT Result 2023 Announced
GPAT Result 2023 Announced

GPAT Result 2023 OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2023 results on July 1, 2023. Out of the 68,439 candidates who registered, a total of 62,275 appeared in the exam. They can check out the results on the official website: gpat.nta.nic.in by entering the application number and date of birth (DOB).

The official notification reads, “The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) - 2023 Examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency on 22nd May 2023. A total of 68,439 candidates registered and 62,275 candidates appeared in the examination. The scores of GPAT are being declared today at https://gpat.nta.nic.in/. The examination was conducted in 116 Cities in 221 Centres completely in CBT mode.”

GPAT Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download the scorecard is given below:

NTA GPAT Result 2023 Official Link

Click Here

GPAT Result 2023: Steps to Download NTA GPAT Scorecard 

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the below-mentioned steps to download the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website: gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on GPAT 2023 result link

Step 3: Enter the application number, DOB, and security pin

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout

Details Mentioned on GPAT Scorecard 2023

Check out the mandatory information given on the scorecard below:

  • Candidate's name
  • Application number
  • Parents name
  • Category
  • Gender
  • Date of birth
  • Maximum marks
  • Marks Obtained
  • NTA marks
  • All India Rank (AIR)
  • Scorecard Validity
  • Category-wise cut-off qualifying scores

GPAT Result 2023: Check Statistics Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the category-wise data for candidates who registered and appeared. Check the complete stats below:

GPAT 2023 Result: Gender and Category wise number of candidates registered:

Check out the number of category-wise candidates who appeared in the exam in the table given below:

Category

Male

Female

Third Gender

Total

OBC- NCL (Central List)

5124

3394

0

8518

General

7123

10189

1

17313

Gen-EWS

16925

15424

0

32349

SC

3887

4035

0

7922

ST

920

1096

0

2016

PwD

228

93

0

321

Total

34207

34231

1

68439

NTA GPAT Result 2023: Gender and Category-Wise Number Of Candidates Appeared

Check out the number of category-wise candidates who appeared in the exam.

Category

Male

Female

Third Gender

Total

OBC- NCL (Central List)

4751

3112

0

7863

General

6589

9024

0

15613

Gen-EWS

15564

13939

0

29503

SC

3547

3627

0

7174

ST

825

997

0

1822

PwD

213

87

0

300

Total

31489

30786

0

62275

 

