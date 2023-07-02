GPAT Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

GPAT Result 2023 OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2023 results on July 1, 2023. Out of the 68,439 candidates who registered, a total of 62,275 appeared in the exam. They can check out the results on the official website: gpat.nta.nic.in by entering the application number and date of birth (DOB).
The official notification reads, “The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) - 2023 Examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency on 22nd May 2023. A total of 68,439 candidates registered and 62,275 candidates appeared in the examination. The scores of GPAT are being declared today at https://gpat.nta.nic.in/. The examination was conducted in 116 Cities in 221 Centres completely in CBT mode.”
GPAT Result 2023: Steps to Download NTA GPAT Scorecard
Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the below-mentioned steps to download the scorecard:
Step 1: Visit the official website: gpat.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on GPAT 2023 result link
Step 3: Enter the application number, DOB, and security pin
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout
Details Mentioned on GPAT Scorecard 2023
Check out the mandatory information given on the scorecard below:
- Candidate's name
- Application number
- Parents name
- Category
- Gender
- Date of birth
- Maximum marks
- Marks Obtained
- NTA marks
- All India Rank (AIR)
- Scorecard Validity
- Category-wise cut-off qualifying scores
GPAT Result 2023: Check Statistics Here
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the category-wise data for candidates who registered and appeared. Check the complete stats below:
GPAT 2023 Result: Gender and Category wise number of candidates registered:
Check out the number of category-wise candidates who appeared in the exam in the table given below:
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Third Gender
|
Total
|
OBC- NCL (Central List)
|
5124
|
3394
|
0
|
8518
|
General
|
7123
|
10189
|
1
|
17313
|
Gen-EWS
|
16925
|
15424
|
0
|
32349
|
SC
|
3887
|
4035
|
0
|
7922
|
ST
|
920
|
1096
|
0
|
2016
|
PwD
|
228
|
93
|
0
|
321
|
Total
|
34207
|
34231
|
1
|
68439
NTA GPAT Result 2023: Gender and Category-Wise Number Of Candidates Appeared
Check out the number of category-wise candidates who appeared in the exam.
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Third Gender
|
Total
|
OBC- NCL (Central List)
|
4751
|
3112
|
0
|
7863
|
General
|
6589
|
9024
|
0
|
15613
|
Gen-EWS
|
15564
|
13939
|
0
|
29503
|
SC
|
3547
|
3627
|
0
|
7174
|
ST
|
825
|
997
|
0
|
1822
|
PwD
|
213
|
87
|
0
|
300
|
Total
|
31489
|
30786
|
0
|
62275
