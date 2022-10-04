Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 Starts, Register Online at medadmgujarat.org Till 14 Oct

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) has activated the Gujarat NEET UG counselling registration window. Candidates who have qualified in the NEET UG entrance exam can register in online mode at the official website - medadmgujarat.org.

The last date of Gujarat NEET UG counselling registration 2022 is 14th October till 6 PM. Candidates who will meet the Gujarat MBBS/BDS eligibility criteria have to purchase a PIN online by paying a non-refundable amount of Rs 200. Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2022 is held for admission to 6,300 MBBS and 1,155 BDS seats in the state.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling Dates 2022

Events Dates Gujarat NEET UG Counselling Online PIN Purchase 3rd to 14th October 2022 (4 PM) Gujarat NEET UG registration form 3rd to 14th October 2022 (6 PM) Document verification for Gujarat NEET UG 2022 counselling 4th to 15th October 2022 (4 PM) Gujarat NEET counselling Merit list To be announced Gujarat NEET counselling revised merit list To be announced

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 Procedure

As per the updates, the ACPUGMEC will conduct the Gujarat NEET UG 2022 counselling in an online mode for 85% state quota seats and 100% private college seats. Only those candidates who complete and submit the Gujarat NEET UG application form, get documents verified and whose names will be there in the state merit list will be eligible for Gujarat NEET UG counselling. Going as per reports, the counselling will be held in two rounds followed by a mop-up round.

Notice for NRI candidates Regarding Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022

As per the recent updates and the notice released by the authorities for the NRI candidates, it has been mentioned that those registering under the NRI quota will have to submit a demand draft of Rs.10,000 in favour of ‘ACPUGMEC, payable at Gandhinagar’ as a processing fee at the office of ACPUGMEC, GMERS Medical College, Gandhinagar Only.

