Haryana DEIEd exam 2023 postponed due to Nuh Violence, check revised date here

Haryana DEIEd Exam 2023: The Board of School Education (BSEH) chairman VP Yadav announced that the HBSE Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIEd) regular, re-appear examination has been rescheduled on August 10, 2023. Along with the DElEd exam, Class 10 compartment exams were also deferred.

According to the official announcement, the exam will be held beginning on August 10 in all districts except Nuh. When normality is restored in Nuh, revised exam dates for the Haryana DIEd Exam 2023 will be issued for students who have applied from the district.

Due to the violent in Nuh district in Haryana from August 1 to 9, the first and second-year examinations scheduled by the BSEH were temporarily postponed throughout the state. As violence has subsided in some areas of Haryana, the BSEH has set a new test date for the districts in the state.

Haryana DEIEd Exam 2023 Postponement Notice

The official notification states, “It is informed to the general public that the D.El.Ed Ist and 2nd year examination to be conducted by Haryana School Education Board will be held from 01.08.2023 to 09.08. Examinations were postponed till 2023 across the state, now the D.El.Ed examination will be conducted from 10.08.2023 in all the remaining districts except Nuh district as per the pre-determined date-sheet." He stated that after normalcy is restored in the Nuh district, the exam date would be issued once again for those who have applied.

Haryana D.El.Ed Ist and 2nd year examination 2023 pdf notice

Haryana DElEd Admit Card 2023

The Board of School Education (BSEH) has already released the admit card of Haryana DElEd in online mode. Candidates can download their HBSE DElEd admit card on the official website: bseh.org.in. On the candidate login page, they have to enter their registration number and password in order to download the hall ticket.

