BHU PG seat allotment result 2023 to be announced after August 11 at bhuonline.in, know how to download

BHU PG Admission 2023: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will release the seat allotment list based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) scores after August 11, 2023. Registered candidates can check their BHU PG seat allotment result 2023 online at the official website: bhuonline.in. They have to use their login credentials to check BHU seat allotment result 2023.

The university offers PG courses through the CUET PG score. As per the eligibility criteria, candidates should have secured more than 50% aggregate marks in the bachelor’s degree to be considered for admission for most of the courses. The BHU PG merit list will be based on the CUET PG marks in the subject opted and marks secured in the bachelor’s degree.

BHU PG Admission Dates 2023

Earlier, Banaras Hindu University closed the application process for BHU PG admissions on July 31, 2023. Candidates can check below the table to know important dates:

Events Dates BHU PG seat allotment result round 1 After August 11, 2023 BHU PG correction window 2023 August 5 to 8, 2023

How to check BHU PG seat allotment result 2023?

Candidates seeking admission to BHU PG programmes are required to check the eligibility for the courses they wish to take admission. Those who have registered and appeared for CUET can check the steps to download BHU PG merit list below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bhuonline.in

Step 2: Scroll down, and find the BHU postgraduate programme (PET) registration 2023 section

Step 3: Click on the BHU PG admission allotment list

Step 4: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Login on the candidate login portal using registration number and password

Step 6: The BHU allotment list pdf will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the BHU PG allotment letter and save it for future reference

BHU PG Merit List 2023

The final merit list for admissions for various postgraduate programmes at BHU is prepared based on the marks obtained by candidates in the CUET (Common University Entrance Test) - PG 2023 for the subject opted for and the marks obtained in the bachelor’s degree. The NTA conducted the CUET-PG from June 5 to 30, 2023 in multiple phases including left out students as well as students from the violence-hit northeast state of Manipur.

